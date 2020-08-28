'Supply the Supplies'

NOKOMIS — As Sarasota County Schools prepare to open Monday, one community assisted a local facility with extra supplies that students and educators are going to be needing.
Venetian Golf & River Club Community Association had its members gather a variety of needs and extra money for Laurel Nokomis School, including everything from tissues to scotch tape to loads of printer paper.
The effort began when Venetian Golf & River Club resident Roger Effron was speaking with Laurel Nokomis Principal Ray Wilson.
"The school's been good to us," Effron said. "So we ended up sponsoring this. And it just took off."
Wilson told Effron many parents have lost jobs because of the pandemic — and the pandemic has made it so students and teachers cannot share basic supplies.
It started Aug. 10. About 15 boxes donated from Kearney Moving and Storage were dropped off and the funds were given to Wilson on Friday.
Volunteers from the group teamed up with school administrators Friday as the items were dropped off at the school. Along with that, the check for $4,850 was presented.
"I'm very, very appreciative of this amazing gesture of support from Roger Effron and our Venetian community. This means quite a bit to our school," Wilson said after he helped unload the supplies. "These supplies will definitely go a long way, especially for our students and families that might have a little bit more substantial needs than others.
Wilson said it was going to be "very helpful" to Laurel Nokomis students.
"It's a challenge, of course, to learn if you don't have the necessary resources," he said.
He credited Effron with being diligent in his efforts and said it would help support students to be successful.
Effron is a former school administrator, working as a principal for junior and senior high schools along with working as a district director of personnel in Cincinnati. He said he had empathy for what districts and students are going through right now.
He said residents were quick to give. They opened up their wallets from afar, with snowbirds supplying much of the financial donation.
Effron thought there were probably a few reasons for that. The community does have a great relationship with the school, he said.
But there's something more.
"This gave people an opportunity to do something good, and do something good in their community, so I think that's another reason that it took off," Effron said. "We needed a boost like that …. This is the pinnacle of great relationships between a community and a school."
Laurel Nokomis School Assistant Principal Heather Wasserman said the school was "overwhelmed with gratitude" by the support shown.
"In a time when we have the pandemic, it's sometimes hard to find the good," she said. "This is such great boost for our school and our students and our staff. We can't share a lot of items right now because of all the restrictions from CDC. ... This is just providing families and staff just a relief that they need at this time."
Sarasota County Schools has a Monday start date set. While a court ruled this week districts did not have to abide by an original opening date of the end of August, there were no plans to change current school calendars, according to Sarasota County Schools Media Relations Specialist Kelsey Whealy.
Wasserman said she's been working to ease concerns some people have. She noted everyone is getting used to the new routine and expectations and were "making sure that we solidify it."
She said safety has always been a priority.
"But we just need to make sure everybody is ready and supportive and, as a team and family, we continue to work together," she said.
Wilson said his team is "very excited" to start school on Monday.
"We can't wait to see our students. We are very anxious to see our students and to get back to interactions with them," he said. "It's been since March. We can't wait to see those shiny eyeballs and those darling faces on our students — and be ready to support them and to help them be successful." Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
