I wrote a column awhile back on how important it is that you shop and buy from your local businesses. To stay on that theme, I found an interesting statistic this week that I wanted to share.
Did you know that roughly 67 cents of every dollar you spend locally will stay in your local community? If you buy from a national chain store, roughly 25 cents stays in our local market.
When you think of the hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent every week, that becomes a big economic driver for our community. That pass-along revenue will ultimately help many businesses along the way.
Remember, your locally owned businesses are the backbone of our business community. These hard-working business owners have put up everything they own to follow their dreams.
Sure, it’s convenient to have orders delivered to your door. But who gets that money? Who makes the profit?
I am sure Jeff Bezos and all his shareholders appreciate it, but do you see him at your restaurants, your stores, your church, your school’s events, supporting our community. You see your local business owners at all of these places, and more.
I love to do the local business tour and talk to our owners. I have been extremely impressed with the establishments I have visited this last week to see how they are taking safety-first measures during this difficult time. They not only want to serve you, but they need you to support them.
There are several promotions for you to take advantage of.
You have the Shop Eat and Spend Local promotion that the Venice Chamber and the Venice Gondolier are sponsoring.
You have the $1,000 Miami Avenue Shopping Spree.
You have the Virtual Hurricane Expo that will allow you to preview everything you need for what we hope is a minimal hurricane season.
How about participating in the Groceries for a Year promotion?
All these promotions can be seen in today’s Gondolier, along with ads from your locally owned businesses.
I want to leave you with this thought. We are a strong community made up of people who take great pride in our town. We are a people who support each other.
Be safe, wear your masks, social distance and continue to support each other.
