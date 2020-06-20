IMG_1092 (1).JPG (copy)

From left: SunCoast MCC co-pastor Nancy Wilson; Florida Equality representative Jarrod Wilson; Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert; Venice Mayor John Holic; and Suncoast MCC co-pastor Vickie Miller welcome a huge crowd to the second annual Venice Gay Pride Festival in November.

On June 15, the Supreme Court of the United States, in a 6 to 3 ruling, said that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights acts protects LGBT people in the workplace.

Activists and leaders in our community have been trying to pass legislation through the U.S. Congress on this very issue for about 45 years.

Today, in this decision, that effort succeeds for our community at long last.

In this time when jobs are precious, even more than usual, this is a welcome relief. Losing a job for just “being yourself” is a terrible, unnecessary loss to individuals, families and businesses.

It was encouraging to many of us that this was a decision made by a strong majority, including more conservative members of the court. That bodes well for the long-term protection of LGBT people as a class in the US. Civil rights for LGBT people now have strong, popular support in our country, and the Court continues to be an institution that paves the way for long-needed change.

We rejoice with this decision at the same time that we pray for much needed policy, institution and spiritual awakening in our country as we cry out for racial justice and an end to police violence against African Americans. We pledge to lift our voices for that revolution in values and for the implementing of justice. Black Lives Matter, including the lives of LGBT African Americans.

SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church celebrates this decision today by SCOTUS that protects jobs for many in our community who have faced discrimination, praying that it now becomes a thing of the past.

