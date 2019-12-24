As we look back at 2019, it's important to remember time is a creation of humanity and we really have no idea what's going on beyond our basic understanding of comfort and pain.
To investigate these sensations or concepts more, listen to "The Dark Side of the Moon" by Pink Floyd. Or maybe attend a worship service of some sort. Or do a bit of both and decide which music you prefer.
So if you're coming out of 2019 like a cat out of a bathtub, understand you're not alone. Even if we argue time is a human construct to mark life events ultimately culminating in the end of life on Earth, it was an odd year.
And, despite the next one being 2020, I don't like its chances in being even.
Now, 2019 gave us a year of angst, idealism and a new "Angry Birds" movie. Seems unnecessary.
However, 2020 promises a year of angst, idealism and — thankfully — no new "Angry Birds" movies.
It will give us — after 23,984 years — Brexit at the end of January. Of course, that's 23,984 years in the metric system, which in American English only feels like 23,984 years.
Now, if you don't know what Brexit is, here's the simple explanation: The British have declared independence from economics and will be only using whatever currency is established by King Jean-Luc Picard The 1701-Dth. And they are replacing their tea-thing with mass quantities of Romulan ale.
Of course, this must first be approved by The Royal Peanut Gallery. That date's to be determined.
To make this column worldwide, let's mention the Summer Olympics return this year in Tokyo — minus the Russians who have been banned because President Valdimir Putin keeps putting steroids in their cereal.
Russian weightlifting coach Sergei Akmudov denied this recently when I spoke with him.
"Ugghggghhghgh!" he said, his shoulders rotating where his arms used to be.
He's quite the legend. You should google him.
Now, the 2020 games promise to be one where both the symbol for it and Simone Biles will get you dizzy. The symbol looks innocent enough until you stare at it for a few moments and then your head tilts like a dog. Biles' performance looks insane enough and you stare at it for long moments — then decide, yes, it's insane enough.
For President Putin, who is known in Russian as Putziputz PutzPutz, the ouster of his team has been insane as well. So much so, he's thinking about invading another country like Absurdistan — but Absurdistan has signed a Forever alliance with Wakanda, so they are likely safe.
Putin was wondering what to do with his Russian athletes in 2020 and then someone nudged him. "Hey Putz, it's 2020. It's time for us to elect the U.S. president."
So if you find yourself in a social media argument with Max Otto von Stierlitz or Igor Loginov, maybe don't listen too much to their conspiracy theories on anything.
In fact, here's a thought: In 2020, don't listen to conspiracy theories from anyone on anything.
Of course, I can't tell you what to do. With the 2020 presidential election arriving faster than a Comet Ping Pong pizza, we can expect dozens of toppings of stupidity.
Just understand, Russia is less interested in Olympic gold than they are American instability. If they win more of that in 2020, they'll consider it a good start to the decade.
While we might not have much of an idea what's going on beyond our basic understanding of comfort and pain, some people in the world prefer taking the former and intensifying the latter.
