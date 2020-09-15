You are the owner of this article.
Surf city: Storm brings out boards to Casey Key

NOKOMIS — When big storms skirt along the Gulf Coast, people head to area beaches for a variety of reasons.

To see the big waves; hear the crashing of the water or to experience a tropical storm or hurricane albeit far from the full frontal push.

Surfers and beachgoers did just that on Tuesday, going to beaches along the Sarasota County coast as Hurricane Sally churned toward the area of Mississippi, Alabama or Florida — where it’s expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday.

For Sarasota County, though, it brought clouds, cooler temperaturs and waves to be surfed all day.

