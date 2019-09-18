Heart surgeons rated highly

Sarasota Memorial Hospital surgeons achieving highest rating are, from left, Dr. Thomas Kelly, Dr. Jonathan Fong, Dr. Paul Vesco, Dr. Jeffrey Sell and Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger.

SARASOTA — One of just three cardiac programs in the United States and Canada, Sarasota Memorial Hospital earned the highest 3-Star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for patient care and outcomes in all five adult cardiac surgery procedures STS measures.

Denoting the highest category of quality among hospitals, the cardiac surgery team is among the top performers of more than 3,800 participating cardiothoracic surgeons.

They voluntarily submitted case records to the STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database for analysis and comparison with benchmarking data for quality improvement initiatives.

