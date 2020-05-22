The surprise parade birthday celebration for Vee Garry Chiulli seemed like moving from black and white to color. It felt like walking through a door to a beautiful land with a yellow brick road leading to a land named Happy.
After weeks following orders like stay home, wash your hands and wear a mask, friends emerged in a celebration of the Venice Spirit.
Vee is the epitome of the Venice spirit.
Her thumbprint is at Epiphany Cathedral, at fashion shows, at luncheons and various clubs in Venice like the Women’s Sertoma.
At the party Brian Gurl played “Happy Birthday” on the Melodica and the group standing around, safe distancing, joined in singing.
It was clearly a Venice Magic moment.
People, mostly in masks, talked and laughed and seemed to be happy out in the sunshine under blues skies. Vee holding on to her balloons thanked everyone with loving gestures.
Love Venice and love Vee.
Memorial Gardens
Please note volunteers are needed at Memorial Gardens at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 22, to place flags on the graves of veterans. Flags will be in bundles on the road. Take a supply to distribute. Work at a safe distance.
Food Drive
One Christ Won City organized a food drive from 8 to 10 a.m. for May 30 at Venice Christian School on Center Road. The goal is to collect peanut butter, boxed mac and cheese, canned soup and cereal. The food will be distributed to food pantries in the area.
Organizers have designed a system where volunteers will be collecting food packages from cars. No doubt Venice citizens will be generous. It’s what we do.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Christina Goertner, Vee Garry Chiulli’s seven-year prayer partner. This kind lady waited until dark and joined by her family covered Vee’s front yard with colorful whirly flowers.
She included “Honk and Happy Birthday” signs. The next step was contacting friends and neighbors and organizing a drive by birthday parade.
Cars that came were filled with happy people and were decorated with flowers, signs and balloons and drivers honked. Vee was surprised as she thought the early morning flowers were the surprise.
Christina showed that prayer partners become friends whose kindness extends to the community. Her gift for Vee brightened many lives. Christina is one of the people who makes Venice a great place to live.
