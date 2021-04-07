North Port and Venice in South Sarasota County are the only real areas of the county where there is substantial land available to become future employment centers.
The availability of such centers is essential for growing local companies and companies looking to move to Sarasota County that offer good-paying careers.
This is all the more important given that North Port has 27,000 workers but only 9,500 jobs in the city, meaning that most people living in North Port commute north and south on Interstate 75. This general phenomena is true throughout South County, but most pronounced in North Port.
So having this land set aside is a huge opportunity for people in South County to limit their commute times — which improves the quality of life — and to reduce or slow the growth of traffic on I-75. It has shown forethought on the part of community leaders to identify this land for such use.
But there is a major challenge to taking advantage of these lands for business development. They lack infrastructure to them. That has to happen mostly upfront for these properties because local companies needing to expand, and companies wanting to move here usually need to do so quickly.
There is an upcoming opportunity to help with this infrastructure challenge: The Sarasota County infrastructure surtax extension. This is a voter-approved tax that is up for its fourth renewal in 2022. It levies a one percent local sales surtax to invest in capital improvement projects for the county, school district and municipalities.
The initial planning is being done now on the list of items to be paid for in the next surtax extension, providing the perfect opportunity to earmark a slice of that tax for economic development, particularly aimed at the necessary infrastructure improvements needed for employment centers that pay far more in taxes than they use.
This has been done elsewhere in our region with surtax funds. Pasco County devotes 20 percent of its surtax to economic development for a broad range of uses, including land buying, incubators, workforce training and so on. But Pinellas County, with an entirely different set of needs, devotes 8 percent of their surtax to economic development within a more narrowly tailored range.
“We’re working to make North Port a great city to work in, as well as live and play in. And that means bringing employers to our growing city so residents don’t have to get on I-75 every day to get to work,” Mayor Jill Luke said. “Everyone benefits by being able to build out our potential employment centers, and one of the steps for accomplishing that is creating the necessary infrastructure for them.”
