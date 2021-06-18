SARASOTA - The suspect in custody for a brutal killing at Rodeway Inn in South Venice pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to court records.
Stephen Havrilka, 30, has remained in custody since his arrest April 20 with a charge of homicide.
The victim, Tina Strader, 46, was found beaten in a hotel room at the Rodeway Inn where she worked. She was cleaning the room before being attacked.
She later died in the hospital from the injuries allegedly caused by Havrilka.
Havrilka did not know the victim but had been staying at the hotel for approximately six days after being released from jail. He had previously been arrested more than 20 times prior to April.
In a record filed Thursday, Havrilka pleaded not guilty to the homicide and demands a jury trial. He also has intention to participate in discovery, it states.
No trial date has been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.