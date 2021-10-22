Sarasota County's 16th annual Sustainable Communities Workshop is set for Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The workshop is a full-day, online event with programs on on environmental, economic and social aspects of sustainability. Attendees will learn the latest strategies, resources and best practices essential to developing the deep roots of a sustainable future.
Attendees will be able to engage in networking areas, exhibitor booths, panel sessions, chat rooms and more.
Featured speakers include Meg Lowman, a global pioneer of canopy science; activist and humanitarian Rob Greenfield; and Tai Simpson, Indigenous activist and community organizer.
The $10 workshop cost ($5 for students) provides online access to all expert speakers and breakout sessions, as well as networking and visiting exhibitors. There also is an option to donate a ticket for those needing financial help to attend.
There are free community events associated with the workshop, including:
• “The Sound of the Sea” – Florida author Cynthia Barnett discusses seashells, the animals that build them and our changing oceans. Online, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 6. Register at Bit.ly/3m4rXYM.
• Robinson Preserve Expansion Paddle — an easy kayak tour to highlight designs, habitat improvements and future plans. Robinson Preserve, 10299 Ninth Ave. N.W., Bradenton, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 9. Register at Bit.ly/2ZeEkIB.
• Celery Fields Sustainability Day — tour the Sarasota Audubon Society building and gardens, and learn about natural Florida. Celery Fields, 6893 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota, 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 11. Register at Bit.ly/2XEoSW0.
For more information on the workshop or to register, visit Bit.ly/3poWrH2 or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
