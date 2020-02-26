Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.