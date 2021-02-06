More than 25 stores and live music along with antique cars will grace downtown Venice on Thursday night as a celebration of all things Valentines.
Venice MainStreet is hosting the 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 event featuring “merchandise, food and drink specials, live music and classic cars from the Antique Automobile Club of American Venice Region,” it said in a news release.
There will be live music at seven difference spots through the night.
Venice MainStreet volunteers will be selling roses — $3 for one or $5 for two with proceeds helping Venice MainStreet.
Storefronts and windows are Valentine-themed for the night to “inspire romantic gift buying for all tastes and budgets,” the news release said.
“The small, locally owned businesses downtown can use all of the love and support they can get from our community,” it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.