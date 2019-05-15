EDITOR'S NOTE: With the 2019 hurricane season beginning soon, correspondent James Blackburn researched and wrote about a deadly storm in Florida's past.
Before we began giving hurricanes women's names, they were often named for saints, taking the name of the saint on whose day the storm first made major landfall. Thus was named San Felipe II, which struck Puerto Rico on that saint's day, 13 September, in 1928. (It was called "the second" because of a previous storm on that day in 1825.) But as sometimes happens, a hurricane will later become better known by a place where it has caused extensive death and destruction. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 and the Great Miami hurricane of 1926 are examples.
Though the September storm of 1928 is still listed in records as "San Felipe II", it is, for tragic reasons, better known as the Okeechobee hurricane. It is distinctive not only for the loss of life, second only to Galveston in fatalities, but for the phenomenon which caused the deaths from that great lake of South Florida. Its infamy results too from the sad inevitability of the victims' fate. The writing was on a wall of water, and there was no way to save them.
Sept. 10, 1928
A tropical storm is observed and reported by radio by a ship 900 miles east of the island of Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles. The island's residents, however, remain unaware and continue their quotidian tasks and working their sugar cane fields. The storm intensifies.
Sept. 12
At mid-day the eye of the hurricane passes directly over Guadeloupe, whose people are caught off guard. Winds are 140 mph. With no time to seek shelter from what they presumed was just another tropical storm, 1,200 islanders die. Destruction is severe. Three-quarters of the population is left homeless. Crops are devastated: 40 percent of the island's staple income crop, sugar cane, is lost. Basic survival in the aftermath becomes a challenge for years. With the rest of the Virgin Islands, as many as 700,000 are left homeless according to Wayne Neely in The Great Okeechobee Hurricane of 1928.
Sept. 13
Now strengthened to Category 5, the eye passes directly over Puerto Rico. It remains the only Cat 5 storm to hit the island (though 2017's Maria was a high Cat 4). A wind gauge in San Juan registers 160 mph before failing. Radio broadcast warnings give the residents a chance to prepare and limit fatalities to 312. However, agricultural and infrastructure damage is extensive. More than 24,000 homes are destroyed. The sugarcane fields are flooded. Fifty percent of the coffee plants and their attendant shade trees are destroyed. The country will never regain its status as a major coffee exporter.
Sept. 16-17
The storm makes landfall near West Palm Beach in the middle of the night. By now everyone knows it is coming. Florida's East Coast is braced for it. One day short of the second anniversary of the Great Miami hurricane, that catastrophe is on everyone's minds and they take no chances.
Because of such forewarning, experience and preparation, this storm, though powerful, would not garner the infamy it does but for an unfortunate combination of factors. Its trajectory brings the eye directly east of Lake Okeechobee and moving westward. This geographical configuration and the unusual characteristics of the lake conspire.
Lake Okeechobee is one of earth's more unusual lakes. It is the eighth largest freshwater lake in the United States, half the size of Rhode Island, yet only nine feet deep. Its depth-to-size ratio makes it akin to an enormous puddle. High winds crossing one of the Great Lakes, for example, kick up big waves, but crossing Okeechobee they just push the water ahead.
Hurricanes rotate counter-clockwise around a still "eye." The wind direction at any point on the ground is a function of the orientation of that point to the eye. With the storm eye directly east of the lake, the 145 mph winds cross from north to south. In 1928, Okeechobee is encircled by a mud dike of four to 6.6 feet, sufficient to prevent overflow from a typical heavy rain.
But today is not a typical day.
The wind plows a six- to nine-foot storm surge ahead of it, slamming into the south dike like the Orange Blossom Special. Water pours out of the lake like an overflowing bathtub 20 miles long. Nothing can escape it. Water floods hundreds of square miles, in places as deep as 20 feet. Swimming is useless. Survival is a matter of luck. The living and the dead alike are washed into the Everglades. One boy who survived is carried eight miles from his home.
Aftermath
An accurate death toll is impossible. About three-quarters of the victims are known to have been migrant farm workers, particularly African Americans,who worked the rich muck fields south of the lake. The number of people present before the storm is uncertain, and many bodies were never recovered. Identification for most was out of the question. Flooding continued for weeks, hampering body recovery and cleanup efforts. Weather and environmental conditions made corpse disposal a pressing concern. Some were burned on pyres, others buried in mass graves. Sixteen hundred are in such a grave at the Port Mayaca Cemetery. Black men were forced to collect bodies at gun point and given whiskey to cope with the gruesome work. Bodies were being collected as late as November.
The number of human victims is now taken to be between 2,500 and 3,000. The Palm Beach County Historical Society gives the number of livestock lost at nearly 1,300 and poultry at more than 47,000. The citrus crop was decimated.
If you find yourself in West Palm Beach, go to the junction of 25th Street and Tamarind Avenue, between Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 1. There you will find a pauper's cemetery with a grave marker that is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Beneath that marker rest the remains of 674 African American men, women and children. An account of what they went through is to be found in Zora Neale Hurston's 1937 novel, Their Eyes Were Watching God. It is a somber and peaceful place.
