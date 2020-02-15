Braves fans from Venice

Atlanta Braves fans from Venice, 11-year-old Aiden Cary, rear, and brother Silas Cary, 5, came out Friday to CoolToday Park for a spring training session where they got to meet all of their favorite Braves players.

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

WEST VILLAGES — Fans of the Atlanta Braves have been visiting CoolToday Park to take in the sights and sounds of spring training 2020.

The Braves first game of 2020 is at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 22 when they host the Baltimore Orioles.

As a part of spring training celebrations, “The BIG Rally” takes place from 1-4 p.m. today, on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., in North Port.

It follows the Venice MainStreet that took place Feb. 8 that brought about 4,000 to the downtown area.

Today’s rally is a community party with events including youth baseball and softball skill instruction, an inflatable demolition game/inflatable tomahawk throw, speed-pitch station, and other giant yard games, food, bands and Braves representatives.

Vendors will sell food and refreshments.

City officials said a highlight will be dachshunds competing for the title “North Port’s Top Dox.”

North Port resident and “America’s Got Talent” alum Emanne Beasha will sing the national anthem.

