WEST VILLAGES — Fans of the Atlanta Braves have been visiting CoolToday Park to take in the sights and sounds of spring training 2020.
The Braves first game of 2020 is at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 22 when they host the Baltimore Orioles.
As a part of spring training celebrations, “The BIG Rally” takes place from 1-4 p.m. today, on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., in North Port.
It follows the Venice MainStreet that took place Feb. 8 that brought about 4,000 to the downtown area.
Today’s rally is a community party with events including youth baseball and softball skill instruction, an inflatable demolition game/inflatable tomahawk throw, speed-pitch station, and other giant yard games, food, bands and Braves representatives.
Vendors will sell food and refreshments.
City officials said a highlight will be dachshunds competing for the title “North Port’s Top Dox.”
North Port resident and “America’s Got Talent” alum Emanne Beasha will sing the national anthem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.