VENICE - Mosquito season is well underway, and with June 21-27 being National Mosquito Control Awareness week, local Mosquito Management officials are hoping to help out Sarasota County residents.
Sarasota County Mosquito Management has hired on 11 seasonal employees to assist until late October.
"Most will drive the roads of Sarasota County, spraying ditches to help reduce mosquito larvae populations," the agency said on its website. "This extra help effectively doubles the work force at MMS and frees up year-round mosquito technicians to focus on service requests and surveillance."
The agency noted "mosquitoes are bad this year," in a social media post recently and has thoughts on how residents can work against mosquitoes on their own - in their own yards.
"There's certainly no shortage of suspiciously well-reviewed options: mosquito coils, candles, zappers, traps, and pricey mosquito magnets are just a few of the devices from which you can choose," it said.
Sarasota County Mosquito Management can't endorse or recommend specific products, but did offer some free advice.
From its website, it said:
• Keep attractant devices (zappers, traps, and magnets) away from entrances to your home and areas where people might congregate. Draw them away from areas you wish to occupy.
• Don't place bug zappers above areas where food is prepared or eaten, unless you like the taste of fried insects.
• Don't let a trap or repellant device replace good old-fashioned drain and cover. Drain standing water around homes to prevent localized mosquito breeding and cover yourself with loose-fitting clothes as a chemical-free defense against mosquito sneak attacks.
It is also aware of the trouble of old tires.
Old tires often become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, it noted.
"Tires are uniquely suited to mosquito breeding: they offer a dark, warm, and predator-free environment in which larvae can thrive. And, as water evaporates very slowly from the inside of a tire, it can become a long-term habitat for multiple broods of mosquitoes," the website notes.
It offered some more advice.
"Legally disposing of an old tire is actually easier than illegally dumping it in an empty lot. Just leave it by the curb on garbage day," it said online. "Up to four tires a week can be left in front of your home for pick up during regularly scheduled waste collection. Tires must be 25-inches or less in diameter."
It noted that larger tires can be disposed of at the Central County Solid Waste Disposal Complex, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, for a disposal fee.
If those ideas don't work out, it suggested contacting a tire recycling company for other options.
For more information, visit www.scgov.net/mosquito
