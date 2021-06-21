Tamiami Amateur Radio Club

The Tamiami Amateur Radio Club will operate multiple portable ham radio stations using generator and solar power from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26 through 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27

VENICE — The Tamiami Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual "field day" on June 26-27. 

The club was begun in 1960 for training and friendship in case disaster emergency radio communication was needed. 

"Our members are FCC licensed amateur radio operators living in the community," it said. 

The national Amateur Radio Relay League holds a 24-hour training exercise each June.

This year, it takes place from 2 p.m. June 26-2 p.m. June 27.


"We will be making contact with other hams around the country and the world during this time," it said. 

They will operate from the Coast Guard Auxiliary station at 1200 Harbor Dr. S., Venice.

"The public, our elected officials, and area emergency service managers are invited to visit, ask questions, and learn about the amateur radio hobby and our disaster communications capabilities," it said. 

For more information, contact: Paul Nienaber, KN4BAR, 941-468-3843.

