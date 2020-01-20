Tampa Museum's exhibition schedule for coming year was recently announced. It includes:
Purvis Young: 91 - Through Jan. 26
Purvis Young: 91 presents, for the first time, the depth of the Purvis Young (American, 1943-2010) holdings in the Tampa Museum of Art’s permanent collection. In 2004, the Rubell Family Foundation gifted 91 works by Young to the Museum, one of the largest donations of the artist’s work in the Southeast. Young, a self-taught artist, created thousands of assemblages with imagery of protesters, pregnant women, and warriors on wood remnants, cabinets, and doors. The artworks reflect Young’s experiences and observations living in Overtown, Miami. Purvis Young: 91 is part of the exhibition series Ordinary/Extraordinary: Assemblage in Three Acts.
Sacred Diagrams: Haitian Vodou Flags from the Gessen Collection - extended through Feb. 23
Sacred Diagrams: Haitian Vodou Flags from the Gessen Collection examines the tradition and artistic significance of Haitian Vodou flags. The flags, created from repurposed fabric, beads, and sequins, represent Haiti’s spiritually rich and dynamic visual culture. Guest curator and artist Edouard Duval-Carrié (Haitian, b. 1954) examines the role of Vodou flags and flag makers within Haiti’s art communities. Sacred Diagrams highlights vintage ceremonial flags from the 1950s and 1960s, as well as presents recent interpretations of Vodou flags by a select group of artists. Sacred Diagrams is part of the exhibition series Ordinary/Extraordinary: Assemblage in Three Acts.
The Making of a Museum: 100 Years, 100 Works - On view through March 15
The Tampa Museum of Art celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2020 and The Making of a Museum: 100 Years, 100 Works, highlights works representative of the institution’s collecting history and mission. The collection is unique—with significant holdings of ancient Greek and Roman art, as well as increased acquisitions of modern and contemporary art. The Making of a Museum: 100 Years, 100 Works offers insight into how the collection and identity of the Museum has evolved as it grew from a small local arts organization to the City’s preeminent museum of art.
White Gold: Thomas Sayre - On view Jan. 23 through May 17
White Gold is an immersive installation by artist Thomas Sayre (American, b. 1950) and depicts a cotton-filled Southern landscape. The work intends to express the beauty, the complexity, and the tragedy of our embroiled agricultural traditions. Cotton is one of the nation’s most contentious and layered materials, and one with which almost every American has a personal relationship, either directly or indirectly. Inevitably, it is linked to the economic, racial, and social history of the region and its people. Sayre’s White Gold refers to cotton and a reverence for the land, the labor, and the people (forced or unforced) who made cotton their livelihood. The installation is a fierce expression of the Southern landscape: its magnificence and the haunting pain of history, memory, and ultimately, belonging. White Gold: Thomas Sayre is organized by the Mississippi Museum of Art and the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh.
Modern Women: Modern Vision, Works from the Bank of America Collection - On view Feb. 20 through May 24
Since photography’s inception in the mid-nineteenth century, women have stood among its artistic and technological pioneers. Modern Women: Modern Vision features 100 works from the Bank of America Collection by leading artists of the twentieth and early twenty-first centuries. The exhibition is organized in six thematic sections: Modernist Innovators, Documentary Photography and the New Deal, Photo League, Modern Masters, Exploring the Environment, and The Global Contemporary Lens. Each section examines the photographers’ role in forging new directions and methods in photography, as well as how the medium has evolved with the advent of new digital and studio practices.
Frank Stella: Illustrations After El Lissitzky’s Had Gadya (From the Collection of BNY Mellon) On view April 2 through Aug. 2
Frank Stella (American, b. 1936) created the series Illustrations After El Lissitzky’s Had Gadya (1984) after seeing artist El Lissitzky’s artwork at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Between 1917 and 1919, Lissitzky (Russian, 1890-1941) completed imagery for a children’s book of “Had Gadya,” an allegorical song sung at the close of the Passover Seder. Lissitzky’s modernist interpretation of the traditional song highlighted the influence of the Russian avant-garde in his work, as he depicted characters and scenes in “Had Gadya” with abstract forms and interlocking geometric shapes. Inspired by Lissitzky’s “Had Gadya,” Stella produced a suite of prints corresponding to the artist’s imagery. Rather than re-interpret the song, Stella responded to Lissitzky’s abstractions with his own signature vibrant palette and curvilinear gestures. The exhibition Frank Stella: Illustrations After El Lissitzky’s Had Gadya will feature Stella’s complete portfolio of twelve prints, each unique in technique and color.
Frank Stella: What You See On view April 2 through Aug. 2
In conjunction with Illustrations after El Lissitzky’s Had Gadya, the Tampa Museum of Art is organizing Frank Stella: What You See, a pendant exhibition featuring works by Frank Stella in regional collections, including the Tampa Museum of Art’s permanent collection. The exhibition is inspired by Stella’s quote “What you see is what you see,” the artist’s famed description of his art as noted in a 1964 interview. The intimate selection of works will provide an overview of Stella’s oeuvre from his exploration of minimal forms in the 1960s and 1970s, to the creation of lyrical multi-media compositions in the late 1990s. Frank Stella: What You See will present a snapshot view of one of today’s most influential living artists.
HerStory: Stories of Ancient Heroines and Everyday Women - On view April 25 through March 28, 2021
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the Tampa Museum of Art is presenting a series of exhibitions focused on the achievements of women in the arts. HerStory: Stories of Ancient Heroines and Everyday Women will explore the story of women in the ancient world through the depictions of goddesses, heroines, mythological characters, and everyday women in the Museum’s collection of classical antiquity. The exhibition will highlight objects that speak to the role of women in the ancient world, their myths and stories, from Aphrodite and Athena to maenads and sirens to women of the everyday. These roles will be examined through the museum’s collection of statues, fragments, vessels, and objects of daily life.
SKYWAY: A Contemporary Collaboration 2020 On view June 25 through Oct. 11.
Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration celebrates the artists and work created in the Tampa Bay area. Launched as a triennial exhibition in 2017, this survey show is the second presentation of Skyway and is mounted collaboratively by the Tampa Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, and the Contemporary Art Museum at the University of South Florida. Skyway highlights the breadth of artistic practices in the counties served by the organizing museums: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and new to the 2020 exhibition, Pasco. An open call to artists launched in Spring 2019 and the exhibition will be on view simultaneously at the four museums starting in Summer 2020.
Sketches and Sculptures: A Study of C. Paul Jennewein - On view May 16 through Feb. 28, 2021
Active throughout the early to mid-20th century, sculptor C. Paul Jennewein created works that ranged from intimate small-scale bronze sculptures to major architectural projects. His creations reveal the inspiration of the ancient world while also engaging with the new sculptural styles of his time, merging Art Deco with the neo-classical tradition. In 1978, the Tampa Bay art Center, predecessor of the Tampa Museum of Art, received a bequest of 2,600 objects including finished artworks, as well as preparatory drawings, plaster casts, and molds. The exhibition Sketches and Sculptures: A Study of C. Paul Jennewein presents an overview of the artist’s prolific career and his archive at the Tampa Museum of Art.
The Classical World - Ongoing
The Classical World showcases nearly 200 Greek, Etruscan, and Roman artworks and artifacts from the Museum’s notable antiquities collection, supplemented with important loans from local private collectors. Ranging from prehistoric pottery and sculpture (dating from as early as 3000 BC) to marble sculpture and terracotta from the Roman Empire (dating to as late as the 5th century AD), the exhibition includes a particularly fine assortment of Greek and South Italian black-figure and red-figure vases.
The museum opens daily at 10 a.m. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
The museum’s phone number is 813-274-8130 and the website is tampamuseum.org. The Museum’s address is 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa.
