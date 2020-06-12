TAMPA – Tampa Theatre is adding a new element to its Movie School program, it said this week.
The latest is a website-based “Backyard Movie-Maker summer camp program” for students entering third-through-12th grades, it said.
Registration is underway for four week-long half-day sessions.
“Each of which will lead campers through a hands-on filmmaking challenge,” it said in a news release.
Among the camps are:
• June 15-19 – Create a scene in the style of a favorite director
• June 22-26 – Create a scene in the style of a favorite actor.
• July 13-17 – Create a family documentary film.
• July 20-24 – Create a scene in the style of a favorite director.
“Over the course of five days, campers will gather virtually as a large group for instruction, group games and activities; break into smaller groups with a dedicated counselor for shooting and editing tutorials; and have time to film on their own with counselors available for ‘office hours’ if they have questions as they work,” the news release states.
Each registration covers an entire household “working together on their film project,” it said.
Backyard Movie-Maker is working with the Florida Center for Instructional Technology at the University of South Florida.
“When the ongoing COVID-19 closure made it impossible to move forward with Summer Film Camp this year, we all agreed immediately that we wanted to collaborate instead on a virtual program,” FCIT Assistant Director Nate Wolkenhauer said in the news release. “It’s been a really fun challenge to develop a brand new program that builds on some of the best elements of Summer Film Camp, but also gives us the opportunity to challenge our campers – and ourselves – in some completely different directions.”
Sessions are 9 a.m.-noon for students entering grades 3-7; and 1 p.m. -4 p.m. for students entering grades 6-12. Sessions are $125 per household.
To register or download needed apps, visit tampatheatre.org/education-outreach/film-camp/
