TARPON SPRINGS — The 32nd annual Sponge Docks Seafood Festival will take place along Dodecanese Boulevard from Nov. 8-10.
There will be plenty of tasty choices to please everyone’s palate, including non-seafood items for land lubbers. Continuous live music is offered all weekend, featuring local and regional musicians.
Juried artisans, craftsmen and other vendors will show and sell nautical- and food-related art, crafts, fishing apparel, kitchen and cooking items, food samples and more.
Historic Tarpon Springs is famous not only for the world’s finest sponges, but also for some of the best Greek restaurants, markets, and bakeries in the country.
This three-day outdoor festival, hosted by The Tarpon Springs Merchant’s Association, will feature tons of fresh local seafood to tempt taste buds, an art & craft show with up to 60 local and regional artists selling their work, continuous live music, unique retail shops and complimentary festivities for the whole family.
Admission is free.
For general information, visit: Facebook.com/SpongeDocksSeafoodFestival
