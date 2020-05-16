VENICE — Joyce Keigher follows the same routine each weekday morning.
She arrives in her empty classroom at Epiphany Cathedral School, says a prayer for each of her 18 third-grade students, and then begins reading through and responding to as many as 200 emails she will receive during the day.
“Sometimes the students just want to say hello or share something that has happened in their lives,” she said. “But usually, they have a question about a lesson plan or I will get messages from their parents along the same lines.”
For thousands of others along the Suncoast like Keigher, teaching online has become the new normal. Mastering the technology to teach from a distance is challenging and a lesson in itself. But the experience has not been without a silver lining.
“Before the pandemic, on a scale of one to 10, I would have ranked my technical skills at about a five. Now, I would rank them at a 10 or more,” Keigher said. “I was comfortable with email and basic computing skills, but teaching online provided lots of new challenges.”
Keigher said she and her fellow teachers were able to adapt quickly to the online environment thanks to the support of the school’s technology instructor, Randy Rivers.
The last day of traditional class at the school occurred on March 12.
“We held our traditional Field Day that afternoon, a time when the students participate in various fun-day activities,” she said. “Nobody knew that was going to be our last day. Classes never resumed after that.”
The following week was designated the school’s ‘spring break,’ during which time teachers figured out how they were going to proceed. Teachers designed their own online lesson plans which they aligned with the school’s curriculum.
“We gathered up all of the children’s textbooks and the parents came by the school and picked them up. We had never done any online teaching. We were only down for a week before we resumed teaching online.”
Although the Epiphany school teaches students pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, Keigher said her 8- and 9-year-old students have been particularly affected by the social distancing.
“These kids are huggers. Social interaction is integral to their world. The education that takes place between them is a critical part of their learning process. I think of myself less as a teacher and more as a facilitator of the learning that takes place here.”
An example of their collective learning, she said, occurred when one of the students brought a “blue hole” paperweight to class one day. One of the students asked what a blue hole was and the student replied he didn’t know. The rest of the class began researching the phenomena online, which turned into a class project. Keigher said she couldn’t stop them and the end result was illustrations of blue holes lining the hallway outside their classroom.
Keigher holds two 30-minute online sessions with the students each week, one session devoted to language arts and the other to learning math. Students are expected to log into their Google Classroom platform to learn their lesson plans for each week.
They submit homework assignments which Keigher downloads and grades. She also conducts one-on-one meetings each week with the parents of each student to determine how they are doing and if she can improve their learning experience.
“In the beginning, I had the students write an essay about what they thought (the pandemic) was all about,” she said. “Most were afraid so many people were dying and they were afraid they might get sick as well. But then I told them to tell me one thing that was good about this experience. They said they were enjoying spending time with their families. ‘We get to play games together. We get to watch movies together. We eat together.’ Oddly enough, that doesn’t happen in this world as much anymore.”
Keigher, who has a master’s degree in education and has been teaching at the elementary level in both Christian and public schools for nearly two decades, said she now spends about 60 hours per week, a third more time, on schoolwork since transitioning to the online environment.
While many of her colleagues prefer to teach from home, she said working from her classroom makes her feel closer to her students.
“Every day that I come to work, it’s not to say that it isn’t exhausting. It is. By the end of the day, however, I realize I am exhausted, but there is so much joy in my heart. This is not a job for me. I have a passion for working with young people. I never want to retire.”
Last year, Keigher was awarded the Golden Halo Award as the best third grade teacher among all Christian schools in the state of Florida.
Online learning has, no doubt, been difficult for parents who are balancing home life with jobs while others struggle to put food on the table, Keigher said. But one benefit is that it has helped students improve their technology skills while focusing more attention on learning. “All 8-year-olds have a problem focusing. Since there are none of the normal classroom distractions online, their attention is more focused on the learning. It also has forced parents to become more involved in the process. Many parents have said this has given them a new appreciation for what we do in the classroom.”
Keigher said she is most anxious for her students to return to the classroom. Based on her conversations with parents, students, and other elementary teachers, however, she believes this pandemic has encouraged many to slow down, turn off their devices and spend more time interacting with one another.
“My hope is that out of all of this, we keep technology in context. That would be my prayer. Keep it in context and realize that the human element in education, learning to work in a cooperative environment where people respect each other, is as important as learning how to do computer programming.
“I personally know how much I miss people, and when I go to the grocery store and encounter people wearing masks, it’s not the same,” she added. “You can’t smile at somebody and have them smile back. We’re realizing how much we need each other. I think we are all learning that our DNA is set up that way. We are herd animals. We need people around us. I know my children do and I know that I do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.