VENICE — A former Venice school teacher, arrested after sex crimes with two of his students, was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in jail and a lifetime of probation.
Matthew James Minton, 27, was arrested in January 2017 by Venice police.
The school where he taught, Island Village Montessori School in Venice, was notified of the allegation Nov. 11, 2016, and placed Minton on administrative leave immediately with instructions not to come onto school property until further notice.
He was later fired.
Minton pleaded no contest on Oct. 18, 2019, and was found guilty of three counts of sexual battery on a child older than 12 but younger than 18, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, and one count of use of a computer with lewd material on it.
Three related charges were dropped by prosecutors.
Three days later, on Oct. 21, 2019, Minton was re-arrested on another charge of lewd or lascivious behavior for molesting a second teen victim. That case was consolidated into the first one and Minton ultimately took responsibility for molesting both victims.
Investigators learned of the second victim while looking into the first victim's case.
The acts with the children took place after school on the grounds of the facility. At least one of the victims also met at Minton's home.
The investigation revealed DNA from one of the victims; explicit text messaging evidence between Minton and the victims, and forensic handwriting analysis of a letter written by Minton to one of the victims.
Numerous friends knew about both of the students on which Minton committed sex crimes. A friend of one of the victim's allegedly confronted Minton, calling him a pedophile.
The contact lasted from December 2015 to May 2016, while the victim was experiencing a period of depression, according to court records.
During depositions, one victim said she begged Minton to have sex and wore him down.
Defense attorney Andrea Mogensen said based on that testimony, she was hoping for a lesser sentence.
Assistant State Attorney Brooke Kernan said Minton took responsibility for both victims during sentencing.
"He groomed them," she said. "It started out with letters, then text messages, then hugs and hand holding. ... She did make that statement, but by the she was the one who was worn down. It was part of the manipulation. Make no mistake, he preyed on both girls."
Both made an appearance at Minton's sentencing.
“The young ladies in this case showed great courage today in addressing the Court at sentencing. The victims in this case not only stood up for themselves, but they also helped protect other unsuspecting children this defendant may have preyed on next. It is because of courageous children, diligent investigations by law enforcement, and the support of other local agencies such as the Child Protection Center that the Sarasota State Attorney’s Office continues to vigorously prosecute crimes against children.”
Venice Police made the arrest after one of the victims began attending school in North Port and told a friend, who went to a school counselor with the information.
Kernan said it's her understanding in these types of cases that there is no time off for good behavior, but that "gain time" is ultimately left up to the discretion of the Department of Corrections.
"It was an extremely painful experience for our community to go through," said Jennifer Ocana, executive director with Island Village Montessori School in October. "He (Minton) had gone through an FBI background check and had been hired directly out of college, so there was nothing in his record," she said, to raise a red flag.
