topical Teaching the value of trees Volunteers celebrate Florida Arbor Day at arboretum By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monty Andrews, for whom the arboretum is named, was happy to share information on the trees and other things the Monty Andrews Arboretum offers during Florida Arbor Day on Friday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — While celebrating the meaning of Florida Arbor Day, volunteers were spotted around the Monty Andrews Arboretum at Blalock Park on Friday.Volunteers with the arboretum were on-hand to answer any questions visitors had about any of the over 80 different species of trees in its 4.5 acres.“We are hoping people will come out and enjoy the park,” said Larry Ivey, a volunteer who was handing out pamphlets about rain barrel collecting.In the third year of celebrating Florida Arbor Day at the arboretum, Monty Andrews, for whom the arboretum is named, said he wants to stress the importance of the environment.“People just don’t understand the value of trees,” he said about the many benefits, including providing shade and good air quality.The stop-by event planned to have the city arborist available for questions and to give out trees; however, the arborist could not make it and the giveaway will be postponed for a later date. Volunteers of the Monty Andrews Arboretum at Blalock Park gathered to inform visitors on the over 80 species of trees featured. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Despite the change-up, volunteers were working hard while letting people passing by know about the arboretum.“We are just trying to familiarize people with it,” Andrews said.The arboretum features 139 sponsored plaques with descriptions of each tree, palm and shrub.“They can gain knowledge and that’s what we want them to do,” Andrews said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Clarity needed on what's a private beach Silver Alert issued for area man The green canopies of Venice Police Beat for Jan. 20, 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice man gets 14 years prison for trading sex for opioid pills Clarity needed on what's a private beach Silver Alert issued for area man The green canopies of Venice Police Beat for Jan. 20, 2022 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.