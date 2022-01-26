Monty Andrews

Monty Andrews, for whom the arboretum is named, was happy to share information on the trees and other things the Monty Andrews Arboretum offers during Florida Arbor Day on Friday.

VENICE — While celebrating the meaning of Florida Arbor Day, volunteers were spotted around the Monty Andrews Arboretum at Blalock Park on Friday.

Volunteers with the arboretum were on-hand to answer any questions visitors had about any of the over 80 different species of trees in its 4.5 acres.

“We are hoping people will come out and enjoy the park,” said Larry Ivey, a volunteer who was handing out pamphlets about rain barrel collecting.

In the third year of celebrating Florida Arbor Day at the arboretum, Monty Andrews, for whom the arboretum is named, said he wants to stress the importance of the environment.

“People just don’t understand the value of trees,” he said about the many benefits, including providing shade and good air quality.

The stop-by event planned to have the city arborist available for questions and to give out trees; however, the arborist could not make it and the giveaway will be postponed for a later date.

Despite the change-up, volunteers were working hard while letting people passing by know about the arboretum.

“We are just trying to familiarize people with it,” Andrews said.

The arboretum features 139 sponsored plaques with descriptions of each tree, palm and shrub.

“They can gain knowledge and that’s what we want them to do,” Andrews said.

