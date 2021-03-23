SARASOTA — A teenager was arrested Monday after allegedly being involved in a Saturday night shooting at Sarasota County Fair that left another teen in the hospital.
Ansel L. Acosta, 15, of Sarasota faces felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; culpable negligence and brandishing a firearm in public.
The shooting took place about 10 p.m., according to Sarasota Police.
Detectives called it "an isolated incident."
"A verbal argument between two groups of people escalated into Acosta pulling out a firearm and shooting the victim," the department said in a news release. "Acosta and the victim know each other and this was not a random incident."
The victim, an 18-year-old, was reported in stable condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
It wasn't the only shooting at the fair that night, according to authorities.
"Additional shots were fired in the parking lot after the shooting incident," the news release said. "This was unrelated, no one was injured and detectives believe someone fired a gun into the air."
The fair continues until March 28, but Sarasota Police said it is "taking a more proactive role" in the security plans for the rest of the next week.
"Security plans have been developed with input from the private security company contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board, as well as, the Sarasota County Fair personnel, to make the Sarasota County Fair safe and enjoyable for everyone," the news release stated.
Bags will be searched and wands used on those wanting to enter the fair, the news release noted.
It said the shooting inquiry remains active.
"Anyone with information or video in connection to this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com," it said.
