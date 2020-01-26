SARASOTA — An 18-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a robbery that occurred in a Starbucks parking lot in Sarasota — as well as an armed burglary that took place in Venice.
The robbery took place in April at Cattleman and Bee Ridge roads. Marvin Jones was one of four co-defendants that placed a fake ad on the “LetGo” mobile app to sell an iPhone X.
Reports say that Jones set the whole thing up and asked the other three other co-defendants to help him carry out the robbery.
The 39-year-old victim told deputies he had intended to use the mobile app to buy the phone, but when he met up with the seller, he was repeatedly hit in the head, pepper sprayed and robbed of $400. He did not get the phone.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime, identified all of the co-defendants and arrested them. Deputies say that all of them admitted to their roles in the robbery and said that Jones was the mastermind who set it up.
Jones is also being sentenced for his role in an armed burglary that took place in May 2018 at the Patriot Gun Shoppe in Venice.
Reports say that Jones and two other unidentified suspects threw a brick through the front glass door of the store while wearing masks on their faces and socks on their hands.
