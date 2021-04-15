VENICE — A teenager has earned his pilot’s certificate through his work from the 2020 Ray Aviation funding.
Justin McDonald, 17, is a member of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1285 and completed his private pilot check ride in a Cessna 172S Skyhawk, according to a news release.
He was checked for flight proficient by an FAA examiner at Page Field Airport in Lee County.
“He earned his Private Pilot Airmen Certification, at the age of 17, after several months of flight training at Paragon Flight School in Fort Myers, Florida,” it said.
McDonald thanked EAA Chapter President Dennis King and Scholarship Coordinator Art Chapman for their assistance. He said their support was “tremendous” and said he looks forward to volunteering with EAA.
“Through the generous support of the Ray Foundation, EAA Chapter 1285 provides up to $10,000 to deserving youths for their flight training expenses, totaling nearly $1,200,000 in scholarships annually,” the news release said. “The program is supported by more than 100 EAA chapters, and supports close to 120 scholars. Each year, EAA Chapter 1285 supports one scholar, between the ages of 16 and 19, in the form of funding and mentorship to help him or her earn their pilot certificate.”
McDonald said he wants to serve in the United States Army as a warrant officer in its flight program as a helicopter pilot, the news release said.
EAA Chapter 1285 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month.
For more information, visit https://chapters.eaa.org/eaa1285 or contact King by email at ddkingut@gmail.com.
