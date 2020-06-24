VENICE — City Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was happy to see a reduction in the recycling surcharge adopted in November 2018 to offset an increase in the city’s costs.
But, she wanted to know, why is a “temporary” surcharge still around in the first place? Why not just raise rates?
“I think the word ‘temporary’ is misleading,” she said at Tuesday’s Venice City Council meeting.
Public Works Director James Clinch said that even with rate increases last year and this year the recycling program is still operating at a loss — just not as big a loss as when the city’s processor imposed a fee that more than doubled its cost.
The fee was to help the processor make up for a severe downturn in the market for recycled materials.
Since then, Clinch said, the city has a contract with a new hauler at a somewhat lower price and the market has rebounded somewhat.
The city is saving about $100,000 and wants to pass the saving along to to its customers, as promised when the surcharge was approved.
The average residential recycling charge currently a little less than $2, will go down 43 cents a month, with the possibility of further decreases.
Making the change by resolution provides for flexibility to respond to the market, Clinch said. If the surcharge had been created by ordinance, then changing it would require an ordinance amendment, which involves two public hearings.
The city’s recycling program is good for the environment, Clinch said, but it’s also the city’s only option because the county won’t take recyclables at the landfill.
And the processor the city deals with is the only one in the county, he added.
Fortunately, city residents are diligent in their recycling. The volume is up 5%-10% since the switch to single-stream in January and the level of “contaminants” has been below the processor’s threshold all but one time, Clinch said.
The major problem, he said, is probably plastic bags, which should either go back to the store or in the trash.
He said that the city will be conducting a survey over the summer to determine residents’ satisfaction with solid waste services and to get their opinion on collection frequency.
The stakeholders group that recommended the rate increases and surcharge will probably report on the survey in September, he said.
