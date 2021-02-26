VENICE - If you're planning on being outdoors this weekend, drink plenty of water to beat the heat and of course, don't forget the sunscreen.
Southwest Florida will experience temperatures hotter than the averages for this time of year.
Inland cities like Arcadia and North Port will see highs in the upper 80s while coastal towns like Venice should expect highs in the mid 80s.
Nonetheless, the afternoons will feel closer to the 90s.
Bryan Mroczka, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, stated this is not unusual for Southwest Florida's winter season.
"These temperatures are typical towards the end of February," he said. "The air will still be drier than in the summer months, and a sea breeze will keep the beaches cooler."
Mroczka said people in the region should expect clear skies all weekend with dew points expected to in the 60s, which makes for higher humidity.
ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan out of Sarasota confirmed that the weather pattern is no anomaly.
"High pressure is the culprit for the heat. But we are not setting record highs, nor will these temperatures be permanent just yet."
With hardly any rain on the horizon, Harrigan predicted busy beaches and sunburns.
"Stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen. The UV index will be high through Sunday."
