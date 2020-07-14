VENICE — Mayor Ron Feinsod abruptly adjourned Tuesday's City Council meeting after defending himself against more criticism of his decision to observe a Venice Police Department traffic stop after leaving a social justice vigil last month.
Dashboard camera video shows Feinsod arrive as two officers had pulled over a motorist. The motorist was a young Black man; the vigil had taken place in the ripples of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
Feinsod introduced himself as the mayor and explained why he stopped in the video.
Police told Feinsod the man was being given a citation for driving while his license is suspended and an expired registration. A friend was later allowed to drive the car home.
Feinsod expressed support for the VPD and left, issuing an apology after the video hit the internet.
“Not having any background in law-enforcement, I acknowledge that this was a mistake in judgment on my part," he wrote in response to a number of email complaints.
He apologized again at a City Council budget meeting at which most of his colleagues took him to task.
But Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom was absent from that meeting, and he took the opportunity Tuesday to say he was "embarrassed, angered and disgusted" by Feinsod's action.
He accused Feinsod of having "hijacked the vigil and turned it into a Democratic Party rally" and then "illegally" interfering with the traffic stop.
As he had at the budget meeting, Feinsod said he played no role in organizing the vigil nor in the party's participation in it.
He pulled over at the traffic stop only to observe, he said, and while it was an error in judgment, it has been "fully resolved with all the appropriate people to everybody's satisfaction."
Noting that Council Member Joe Neunder had previously referred to the video as a teaching moment, he said Neunder's children would have gotten more from attending the vigil, leading Neunder to try to assert a point of order about having his parenting style questioned.
Feinsod said he wasn't doing that.
"Mr. Neunder, this is my time," Feinsod saying, cutting Neunder off. "You've had yours."
He asked whether anyone else on the Council had had a Black former schoolmate shot and killed by the police.
"Because until you've had that experience in your life, don't judge me," Feinsod said.
After repeating the remark and in spite of having told Neunder, he'd have a chance to speak, Feinsod concluded the meeting.
"And that being said, this meeting is adjourned," he said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• set the city’s preliminary millage rates, and schedule public hearings on the rates and the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget for Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 5:15 p.m.
• adopted general government and solid waste impact fees for new construction.
• approved a cost-sharing agreement with Sarasota Memorial Hospital for expenses related to a new city sewer line that will serve its Venice campus. The hospital will pay to design and construct the line and related items, which will be upsized at the city’s request and later turned over to the city. The city will pay for the extra cost of upsizing via credits to the hospital’s connection fees.
• approved an agreement with Florida Power & Light that would bring six new electric vehicle charging stations to the city and replace two existing ones.
• approved a preliminary plat amendment changing Toscana Isles Unit 2 from a 263-unit multi-family project to a 63-unit single-family development.
• approved a comprehensive plan amendment allowing lower-density development than planned in the city’s land-use districts.
• adopted an ordinance correcting the binding master plan for the Palencia planned unit development.
• voted to create three liaison positions to the County Commission.
• adopted the Sarasota County Local Mitigation Strategy Work Group City of Venice Project List and the five-year update of the city’s Floodplain Management Plan.
• approved a $5,000 contribution to Venice Theatre’s capital campaign.
