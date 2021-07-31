VENICE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-imposed eviction moratorium that has been in effect to provide rental relief during the pandemic expires Saturday.
President Joe Biden declined this week to extend it further and called on Congress to take action.
The halt on evictions was intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by people without a home and seeking shelter.
While Venice resident Arin Rimer did not receive an eviction notice, she was told to vacate her rental unit because an eviction is impending.
“They didn’t tell why,” Rimer said.
She said she was in a better position than those who will be evicted, since she was told to just vacate and has a good credit score.
Though she did find a temporary place to stay, Rimer said she is still having trouble finding a permanent home for herself and her child.
“It’s hard to move when she’s here,” Rimer said. “Makes me have to worry more.”
Once the moratorium ends and eviction lawsuits are processed, Rimer won’t be alone in the search for affordable, permanent housing.
“We are trying to get ahead of the curve of what we are expected to see,” said Barbara Cruz, president and CEO of United Way South Sarasota County.
‘TSUNAMI’ OF EVICTIONS?
UWSSC recently launched a new women-led program called Women United that aims at helping prevent homelessness — something they are worried will result from a “tsunami” of evictions.
“I think there is going to be a lot of fear in a lot of the folks that have been struggling through COVID,” Cruz said. “We want to help alleviate that fear.”
While the moratorium stopped evictions from going through the courts, it didn’t prevent them from being filed. Cruz said UWSSC is worried because last year over 500 eviction cases were filed in Sarasota County.
“We are bracing for what is going to happen in the court system and trying to get ahead of it,” Cruz said.
The new Women United program has been raising money to help get people caught up with rent. Several local services have partnered with the program, including Gulfcoast Legal Services, which will provide help on the legal side.
The moratorium just protected renters from receiving an eviction notice. It didn’t forgive the payment of rent.
Now the money is due.
Understanding the moratorium would be lifted on evictions, the federal government, through the U.S. Department of the Treasury, released $1.9 trillion in COVID relief funds in March for emergency rental assistance. Some of that money made its way to Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Sarasota County Government implemented its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which has helped more than 180 households and disbursed more than $1 million as of Thursday.
The program provided up to 12 months of assistance for eligible households and three months more if it was determined the extra time would ensure housing stability, as long as funds are available, according to the Sarasota County website.
Guidelines require at least one household member being at risk of becoming homeless or experiencing housing insecurity, who qualifies for unemployment insurance benefits or experienced a financial hardship due to the pandemic, directly or indirectly.
Renters must navigate lengthy paperwork and submit required documents online. Through the program, though, a renter can get caught up and have a water bill, sewer and trash removal paid. In some instances, funds can also be used for moving expenses.
‘MENTAL CRISIS’
Jeff Watts, director of programs at Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, had a simple message for people who will be affected by the expiration of the moratorium: Don’t wait.
“We have various programs, including a rapid rehousing program for those with high need,” he said. “One of the populations of homeless we are seeing a spike in is youth 18 to 24 and people with disabilities. We have landlords we work with and are using all of them right now.”
Watts said it’s hard to find housing now with a robust cash-buyers housing market.
“It makes it harder for us to find additional landlords in the current housing market,” he said. “It’s worrisome knowing evictions are coming.
He said people need to be proactive.
“There’s going to be a lot of people needing help with evictions, so the sooner you start looking for help, the better off you are,” Watts said. “Churches and private foundations in the community are working with people in need. There’s a lot of community organizations who have big hearts.”
Few are certain what will happen in the next few days, weeks and months.
“I’m not sure what we’ll see when the moratorium ends,” said Denise Dull, director of Landlord Engagement for Gulf Coast Partnership.
“Everything’s so scary,” Dull said.
Dull said the pandemic has created “a mental crisis.” She said people who ordinarily could cope, now face additional stress dealing with the pandemic.
“Some can’t figure out (problems) of everyday life,” she added, pointing to managing finances and looking for work.
Angie Matthiessen, director of the Charlotte County United Way, said her office has been getting “more calls from people who are homeless or who are about to become homeless.”
“I think we’re all bracing ourselves for when the moratorium ends; we’re not exactly sure what’s going to happen.”
Although her case managers have told her calls for assistance “have been slow for the past two months,” suddenly they have been increasing.
A HOLISTIC APPROACH
An attorney who represents both tenants and landlords said her caseload “hasn’t really slowed” during the pandemic.
Jennifer Mantoni, of Mantoni Legal P.A., said people are being evicted for reasons other than nonpayment of rent; a tenant protected under the moratorium who defaced the rental property, for instance, would not be protected from eviction.
“It is new territory for everybody,” Mantoni said. “We could see quite an influx of new rent cases.”
She tends to work to bridge issues, with a goal to avoid evictions, she said.
“I look at the tenant-landlord relationship holistically.”
But landlords need to pay mortgages and that leads to issues if tenants can’t pay rent.
Mantoni said a number of people have probably been proactive, knowing their time in a rental was coming to an end and they could no longer catch up or afford to stay.
“It’s going to be interesting to see; I hope landlords have done research, working with tenants, and accept a payment plan.”
Women United also consider the tenant-landlord relationship by reaching out to landlords directly while also helping tenants catch up with rent.
“We want to help in that way,” Cruz said.
Though UWSSC tries to provide aid for prevention, the expiration of the moratorium will prove difficult.
“Eviction prevention will obviously be a critical need once the moratorium is lifted,” Cruz said.
Back in Venice, Rimer said the circumstances surrounding being vacated were suspicious — she said she always paid rent on time or early.
“I told myself I would never become homeless, until I almost was,” Rimer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.