Many people would agree that diapers are a baby’s best friend.
At the Terry’s Baby Shower luncheon — on behalf of the residents of Our Mother’s House — the women in attendance donated nearly 4,000 diapers.
At the door, each woman was welcomed by Morena McCormack who made sure guests had a table seat and a door prize ticket. This year’s door prize was a bag with four bottles of wine.
Our Mother’s House Director Joyce Scott talked about Our Mother’s House and made clear donations are welcome as residents need diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6, wipes and all kinds of cleaning supplies. In its 34 years, Our Mother’s House has served about 600 mothers or 1,200 individuals.
To establish residency, a mom must be 18 years old. Babies start at 2 weeks and the family can stay until the baby is 3. Each has their own 450 square foot apartment. While in residency, moms work and/or go to school. They take classes and learn things like how to change a tire. The goal is to make the moms know, “I am my own knight is shining armor,” Scott said.
Our Mother’s House receives no public funding. They get funds from Catholic Charities and donations and fund raisers. In addition to the baby needs and cash, gift cards are welcomed. These days they are also in need of a love seat.
Call Joyce Scott 941-485-6264 for information and to help. Three cheers for a lovely luncheon.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Terry Lavin in whose name Terry’s Baby Shower was held. Her legacy is cemented thanks to her work. For more than 15 years, Terry was a volunteer at Our Mother’s House. She enjoyed rocking babies and playing with them. With each visit she brought diapers knowing there could never be enough.
After her death, Our Mother’s House wanted to continue Terry’s generosity by hosting an annual baby shower in her name. This year’s luncheon was a great success bringing in boxes of diapers and giving about 40 women a fun way to spend the day.
It is a joy to celebrate the memory of Terry Levin and continue her work. Terry Levin was one of the volunteers that makes Venice a great place to live.
