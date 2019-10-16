The International Women’s Forum Leadership Foundation announced its 2019-2020 Fellows Class, featuring 38 top-performing women leaders from 11 countries.
Hosana Fieber, 39, chief financial officer of Tervis in North Venice was chosen to join the 26th Class of Fellows. Previous classes included Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former NASA Director Ellen Ochoa, and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Annually, the IWF Foundation selects a group of diverse and accomplished to participate in the yearlong, intensive leadership development experience. Since its launch in 1994, more than 500 women have participated.
This class convenes in November at the 2019 IWF World Leadership Conference in Toronto.
Opening delayed
The opening of Skillets Breakfast and Lunch restaurant at 4115 S. Tamiami Trail at Jacaranda near Publix in Venice Village Shoppes has been delayed to Oct. 20.
Shops host Tricking and Treating
The Children’s Halloween Parade is the opportunity for downtown stores along the avenues to enjoy giving back to the community free trick-or-treat goodies to the more than 500 children following the parade.
Venice Lions Club sponsors of the parade for 61 years and Venice MainStreet organizers ask participants on Thursday, Oct. 31 to gather at 4:30 p.m. in Centennial Park and the parade down Venice Avenue begins promptly at 5 p.m.
Both sides of West Venice Avenue — from Nokomis Avenue to Harbor Drive — will be closed from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Popular show returns
All the models at the Just B-Cause Fashion Show will be breast cancer survivors, according to Sandy McGowan.
The event is Oct. 23 at Plantation Golf and Country Club and includes lunch, raffles and prizes. Lueanne Wood of Gulf Shores Realty is the champagne sponsor. Tickets are $45 and available at Sandy’s Designer Clothing, 128 W. Venice Ave.
Annual Tea and Luncheon
Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does holds its second Tea and Luncheon, a raffle and silent auction at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge, 1021 Discovery Way, North Venice. Tickets $20 include light sandwiches and desserts, call Shirley Yawn 941-726-9933.
Banjo group members begin new season
Starting their 32nd season, band leader Paul Jacques and the 54 member Gulf Coast Banjo Society perform at Snook Haven Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Thursday from October through May.
