NORTH VENICE — Tervis recently announced limited-edition tumblers made from recycled materials.
Proceeds from the products will go toward groups geared toward ocean conservation, including The Florida Aquarium in Tampa which recently received a check for $30,000 from Tervis to help its coral reel relief efforts, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with a brand like Tervis that understands the real importance of ocean conservation and our crucial coral restoration initiatives,” Florida Aquarium President and CEO Roger Germann said.
Germann called the Fill This, Not Oceans line of Tervis products “one step in the right direction of keeping our ocean and marine life safe.”
“We are honored to have been selected as a non-profit recipient of the funds,” Germann said. “As two organizations based in Florida, The Florida Aquarium and Tervis are intertwined with Florida’s natural marine resources, and we look forward to the continued partnership with Rogan Donelly and his visionary, dedicated team at Tervis in support of innovative science for the benefit of saving our oceans.”
The news release called the coral reef of Florida an “iconic and incredibly biodiverse treasure which provides opportunities for recreation, a first line of defense against coastal flooding along our shoreline, and supports our economy.”
Tervis said in the news release it remains committed to eliminating single-use plastic. It said it will “continue to add unique designs to these recycled cups to support non-profit organizations making a difference in our environment.”
