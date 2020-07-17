NORTH VENICE - Another step in the long run of Tervis brings a new piece of drinkware "designed to keep drinks cold all day long and beyond," the company said in a news release.
The new Wide Mouth Bottle is available for purchase online and in stores. The stainless steel water container, which it calls the Wide Mouth Bottle, is said to be leak proof. It comes in 24, 32 and 40 ounce sizes.
Tervis has been in business making sustainable drinkware since 1946.
"The drinking surface is fully protected to keep it clean for healthy hydration," the company said in a news release. "The 40 ounce keeps drinks cold up to 84 hours."
It's starting with seven solid colors but new designs are already being planned, it said.
For more information or to purchase, www.tervis.com.
