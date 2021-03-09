NORTH VENICE - Hosana Fieber has been promoted to one of the top spots at Tervis, the company announced Tuesday.
Fieber will be taking over as its new chief operating officer/chief financial officer.
Tervis, which is known for its drinkware, is celebrating 75 years this year and is based in North Venice.
According to a news release, her duties will include leading the manufacturing and supply chain along with oversight of Tervis' finance, accounting, IT, engineering and project management.
"Her role as COO/CFO is part of the company's long-term strategic plan to centralize leadership and confers on her the responsibility for leading the entirety of Tervis' back-of-house operations," the company said in a news release.
Fieber started working at Tervis in 2009 in a variety of positions, including financial planning, controller and a vice president.
She was named CFO in 2017 and is now the company's first female COO.
The news release notes "two-thirds of the Tervis executive team are now women, a figure well above the national retail industry average."
She is the daughter of Cuban immigrants and grew up in Florida.
"My parents' hard work and sacrifices were my biggest drivers," she said in the news release. "They were immigrants who worked hard to excel in the transition to this country. They had hard jobs, had business successes and failures but they always taught me that you are in control of your destiny and only you have that control over your life journey."
She received her bachelor's degree from The University of Miami and her master's degree from Florida State University.
"Hosana's story is a real Floridian - and American - success story," Tervis Chief Executive Officer Rogan Donelly said. "As the world celebrates International Women's Day today and Women's History Month throughout March, her story really resonates. We are beyond proud of Hosana and her achievements and look to her not only to inspire the next generation of women executives, but also to help expand and renew the Tervis brand with her insight, experience and expertise."
For more information, visit tervis.com.
