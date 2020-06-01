NORTH VENICE — The Tervis sign you see while driving north on Interstate 75 will be coming down.
But the company, one of the largest in Sarasota County, is far from out.
In a Monday morning announcement, Tervis said it is selling its longtime facility at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd. — partially because of what it learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When Tervis went remote due to COVID-19, we learned some valuable lessons,” Tervis President Rogan Donelly said in the news release. “Our team members proved to be efficient and productive working from home. And more importantly, they were happy.”
So, as of mid-June, the factory and corporate headquarters is for sale.
It will seek two new properties — smaller — for the corporate and factory sites.
The news release stated the company figured out how to "make technology work for them" and that "led to the conclusion that the 12.5-acre campus with two buildings totaling 119,00 square feet no longer fit their needs."
The new locations "are expected to remain in Sarasota County," the news release states.
There's no word on any impact to the workforce.
“We have been part of the community since my grandfather relocated here in the 1950s,” Donelly said. “We are committed to being an active member while continuing to produce great products.”
It will continue to encourage corporate office employees to work from home while the "manufacturing facility will be streamlined to continue to produce the quality drinkware that we have come to know and love."
For more information about Tervis, visit www.tervis.com.
