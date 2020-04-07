NORTH VENICE — You can still buy one of Tervis’ iconic tumblers but you’ll probably need to do it online.
The drinkware manufacturer shut down production at its plant as of April 2.
It had already closed its stores two weeks earlier out of concern for customers and employees, according to its website.
The website lists 23 official Tervis stores in 11 states, including the original store in Osprey, tentatively set to reopen at the end of April.
Bealls department stores, another popular Tervis outlet, are also closed. So are Bed, Bath & Beyond stores.
Tervis President Rogan Donelly announced his company’s latest action in a letter on its website, Tervis.com, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order directing the state’s residents to stay home and closing nonessential businesses.
The order went into effect April 3 and expires April 30 unless extended.
“After reviewing (the order), the best decision for Tervis, our employees and our communities is to shut down our Venice, FL manufacturing facility now through May 1st,” Donelly wrote. “We will be keeping our retail locations closed during this timeframe as well.”
Tervis’ full-time employees will receive full pay and benefits during the shutdown, he wrote.
The company will continue to take orders on its website but orders that hadn’t shipped as of April 2 won’t go out until the plant reopens. Operations are expected to resume May 4, according to the website.
Customer service personnel are working from home, it states, and are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Customers are advised to keep checking the website for updates.
It’s pretty much business as usual at PGT Innovations, Tervis’ window-and-door-manufacturing neighbor in North Venice.
The company has implemented additional safety precautions “designed to protect the well-being and health of our employees,” Senior Vice President of Human Resources Debbie LaPinska said.
But, she said: “We have not had any reductions in our force through any of our PGT Innovations facilities as a result of the current economic climate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.