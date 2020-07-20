VENICE - More COVID-19 testing will be available in the city of Venice this week.
The tests return from 8 a.m.- noon Wednesday and Thursday at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S.
The testing is being conducted by the Department of Health-Sarasota County.
"DOH Sarasota will have 100 COVID-19 tests available per day," it said in a social media post through the city of Venice.
It said, because of demand for testing, appointments are required.
"DOH Sarasota is prioritizing COVID-19 testing for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health-care setting," it said.
Only residents who make an appointment will be tested. To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
"At the Community Center, citizens should stay in their vehicle, wear a face covering if they have one, and be prepared to show a photo ID," it said. "DOH Sarasota medical staff will oversee and assist each patient with throat swabbing. Drivers will then proceed to the testing site exit."
As with other recent testings, authorities will be there for traffic control and pedestrians along with bicyclists will be accommodated if needed.
"Please maintain social distancing. If you utilize public transportation to arrive at the site, you must rely on public transportation for your departure," it said.
Visit www.flhealth.gov/covid-19 for the most current case count and county-specific data, it said.
