How do we deal with prejudice and racism … in ourselves?
That’s a vital question that we must confront today.
Yes, we can and should point to racism in our police forces and racism in our judicial system, but until we take a long hard look at the prejudices we all carry then we can not really make progress in building a more just society.
This is an important lesson that I have learned from Dennis Davis, a diversity consultant, who is working with the Venice Interfaith Community Association to address the challenge of racism in our community.
A number of years ago, I saw a rather irreverent Broadway show called “Avenue Q,” a “adult” version of Sesame Street. One song from that musical still sticks with me.
It was titled “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist.” This was satire, but, as with all really good satire, it contained an important element of truth. We all carry pre-judgments about others.
Even the most well-meaning liberal minded person can put a person in a box, because of the color of that person’s skin or that person’s pattern of speech. That is sadly part of the human condition. In “Avenue Q,” they poked fun at this human foible.
Laughing at ourselves is good and healthy but it’s certainly not enough. The important question for people of faith and people of conscience is, “what do we do with these pre-judgments we carry?” My religious tradition offers the following remedy. We say a blessing. Let me offer an example.
In Judaism, when we see a person with a “birth defect,” a missing limb or other physical ailment, we are taught to say the following blessing, “Praised are You, Lord our God, Ruler of the Universe, Who varies creation.”
This prayer discipline offers us an alternative to giving in to our natural impulse, which is to say, at worst, “Ugh,” or, at best, “Poor thing!” This blessing forces us to verbalize that someone with a “birth defect” is not an “other” but a glorious human being who is a part of God’s varied creation. They are created in God’s image just as much as I am and thus are deserving of dignity and respect.
Judaism accepts that we all have baser instincts. We all carry prejudices. Certainly, we all need to do the hard work of reducing our bad and hurtful thinking. But, a purity of soul is left to the few saints among us. For the rest of us, we need to channel our baser instincts by creating habits and rituals that offer us a vocabulary of dignity and Godliness.
Yes, there are true haters and bigots among us and they must be brought to task and held accountable for their poisonous words and deeds.
But for most of us, particularly those of us with white skin, who have not suffered from racism, and who think we are not part of the problem, we must remind ourselves that “everyone’s a little bit racist.” Our religious faith offers us a remedy. Remember that God, in God’s great wisdom, created a world with great variety and difference.
That is something to be praised, time and time and time again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.