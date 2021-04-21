The Greatest Show on Earth may have put Venice on the North American map when it moved its winter home to Venice in 1960, but the arts-loving people in the circus and those already here and those who have come since, have something very special in common — love of and appreciation for the arts.
That is why we have the No. 2 community theater in the U.S. (out of about 10,000) and our most special Venice Symphony, Venice Chorale, Venice Concert Band, Venice Art Center and more arts organizations than I can possibly list in one column but also the kind of caring people who would create Loveland Center, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Our Mother’s House, Habitat for Humanity, the Senior Friendship Center and so many other organizations that help everyone in town in one way or another.
Actually, we all benefit from the presence of these groups and individuals.
For proof, just look at this past year in Venice.
Most people holding tickets to canceled performances of one type or another returned their tickets as donations. It was easy to do and the money had already been spent anyway so why not make it a donation yet no one was forced to do so.
Venice Theatre was among the first to go virtual while Attitudes in Dance put its classes online and then eventually ended up having its oft-postponed annual recital professionally recorded when it became obvious there would be no live performance on 2020, even with social distancing.
The dancers may have missed the chance to perform in front of a filled Venice Theatre for three or more performances but the students all ended up with that annual show as a recording they likely will treasure for years to come and possibly even show their own children one day.
Several businesses that were either being built or remodeled used the time to do just that and were soon joined by others who decided that since they had so little business as log as the pandemic raged, it would be a good time to make some long-desired improvements
That’s unlike 100 years earlier when the Spanish flu killed millions of people in the U.S. because there was no speedy vaccine creation, little mask wearing and most events drawing big crowds — such as the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia — weren’t canceled. That one parade killed more people than this nasty pandemic has killed in the entire U.S.
These are lessons from which we can learn but even more so, lessons that add to the story of the special people in Venice, who more so than in many other places, were intelligent enough to listen to the experts and wear their masks and social distance from one another and also remember to share their good fortune with so many in many ways.
Yes many still suffered as their various businesses were ordered to close for long periods of time, other communities fared far worse.
Everyone knows how much I love those VABI people and this paper’s former publisher who started putting hanging baskets of flowers around town a few years ago.
Now he has a group of people who are out and about at all sorts of hours with their wagons and gardening gear to take care of all the things that have transformed this town from generous and historically special to the most beautiful city in America.
That is true certainly for its size but I can’t think of even a major city as beautiful and well-maintained as Venice.
Other special volunteers include Bill Dovel, who spent more than a year to built a stunning miniature model of the old Venice Circus Arena which sadly was lost because of the negligence of a few people who did not understand its historic significance.
But there were others who are very close to completing the dream of the late Rollins Coakley, for whom the park surrounding the Historic Venice Train Depot was named. Coakley’s dream back in 2005 was to have a train car museum honoring Venice’ circus history. We then lost a fabulous train car that was to be a gift but again the time was not right for that too never happened.
Two or three of us kept dreaming of that museum while others tried in van to save the old arena which the city had neglected until the only spotlights on the center ring came from the sunlight shining through the massive holes in the roof.
When that fabulous building was demolished in 2014, a wake up call finally sounded but this time the new leaders both had the patience of Job and, as professors, were ripe to earn the equivalent of additional doctorates while they learned about the circus that put Venice on the map even as Venice would be the place where the circus would reach its highest peak under new owner, rock Promote Irvin Feld and then later his son, Kenneth.
Those of us who had been working on this since Rollins appointed us, had the basic plan let over from the first train car than never came to be.
But George and Mary had the patience to watch over the acquisition of the car that today sits close to the caboose at the depot as an actual museum is beginning to come together under the genius of Venice Theatre’s design wizard Tim Wisgerhof. I think he had only been in Venice a couple of months when I asked him if he could come to one of our meetings and perhaps give us some ideas.
Dovel had completed the arena model and the basic plan for the car’s layout remained the same as it had for years but will be so much more thanks to Tim staying the course which again is probably because of Mary and George.
They too are examples of the strength of this town — infinite patience plus George’s love and knowledge of trains, Mary’s homemade treats for the committee and once again the generosity of people stepping forward with gifts and small, including, once again, Dr. William H. Jervey Jr. for whom the central area of the train car museum will be named.
As we get down to the wire, it is nice that finally so many are stepping forward to take this project nearing the finish line after all these years since 2005 and so many changes in leadership.
Our train car museum is not as large as the Ringling circus area, but it has plenty of heart and love and the displays will be stunning and meaningful and all related to Venice.
So keep wearing your masks, make sure you get your shots if you have yet to do so and when the snowbirds return next winter, Venice will have even more to celebrate.
Thank you Rollins and George and Mary and Sigrid and Tim and Chucko the Clown and Bill Dovel and Tito Gaona and most of all, Venice, for providing the climate or whatever it is to inspire so many to keep improving this wonderful place and to keep important memories alive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.