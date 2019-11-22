CASEY KEY - After a few days of relatively chilly temperatures and cloud coverage for Southwest Florida, the week turned around with warmth and sunshine. 

Hundreds of people were gathering throughout the region, spending time at the North and South Jetty along with Nokomis Beach, Venice Beach and other areas along the Gulf of Mexico.

With season underway, people sat under the sun - some fishing, some just chatting with friends and strangers. 

The forecast for the area ranges from highs in the mid 70s-80s through Thanksgiving weekend with plenty of sunshine expected. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com

