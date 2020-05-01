VNcooltoday050220

Volunteers give away food last week to first responders at CoolToday Park in the West Villages in North Port.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

SOUTH VENICE — More than a half-dozen area restaurants are teaming up with volunteer groups and businesses Saturday to thank first responders, teachers, health care workers and families with free meals.

It is called Operation: Thank You,

The ongoing effort, which has previously taken place at CoolToday Park in West Villages, will happen from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 4329 South Tamiami Trail.

Along with Applebee’s, Big Mike’s Pizza, Italiano’s, Gold Rush BBQ, Bocca Lupo, Outback Steakhouse and Chili’s are a part of the effort. Also assisting are Venice Young Marines, Walmart, Staples and US Foods.

There have been several similar efforts taking place throughout the region during COVID-19 days.

Anyone with photos from any local efforts can email them to kcool@venicegondolier.com to be added into the Our Town section of the Venice Gondolier.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments