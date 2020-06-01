We who live in Venice are so lucky.
While we have had a few cases of the coronavirus within the area, we are lucky that so many are taking the threat seriously.
That is making everyone safer because so many people are wearing masks, mostly staying home but most of all, respecting other people’s space. That is a good thing in normal times as well as in “new normal” times.
I can safely go to work each day because the owners of the Venice Gondolier have gone to great lengths to make sure our office is clean and even sanitized regularly.
I can safely shop at Publix because employees are taking it seriously there too and so are most of the customers. While wearing a mask is more for one’s personal protection, it makes me feel better that so many people are doing so.
Sadly, there are some people who think this is just the flu.
One person told me just this morning that it would be better to get the virus because then that person would have immunity to catching it in the future. I am still shaking my head over that one.
But the worst thing I have heard was via a phone call from a lady who had gone out to lunch for the first time in months with her husband, a diabetic with other health problems.
Wearing their masks, they had just been seated at a restaurant when they were accosted by a couple for wearing masks as “this thing is all a bunch of nonsense and who do they think they are,” etc. It escalated to the point that the sheriff was called and the offending couple was asked to leave the restaurant. They may have been at the bar too long but what they did is inexcusable.
If they choose to not wear masks and risk their personal health, we do live in a free country and that is their right. But it is not their right to try and impose their thoughts on an innocent couple seated in a restaurant. I also find it strange that the sheriff who responded did not issue some sort of citation to them for either being disorderly and/or being drunk and disorderly which might have been a contributing factor.
Meanwhile. as things are opening again, consider that things are not “back to normal.” For the foreseeable future, until an inoculation or vaccine is found to prevent the onset of COVID-19, we will experience a “new normal.”
It may be more important than ever to adhere to social distancing and to continue to wear masks in public and be sure to wash hands or use hand sanitizer after touching anything in public such as gas pump handles and the like as metal holds on to the virus longer than most things.
Keep hand sanitizer with you for such times but don’t leave it in the car. That could lead to another horror story here in Florida where summer temperatures have already arrived and the interior of the car could be hot enough to ignite some of those alcohol-based hand cleaners — just in case the pandemic was not enough trouble!
There is some good news however. Venice Theatre, the Players Centre and Florida Studio Theatre are offering on-line classes for the summer while planning for the coming season when — hopefully — they will be able to produce more wonderful shows for live audience — inhouse!
FST is even offering some performances in its Bownes Lab Theatre — both plays and improv sessions. Call the box office at 366-9000 for ticket availability, times and such. The theater has been offering dinner from its green room for some time now, first in its outside area and now inside as well, although there are likely to be fewer table available while FST adheres to social distancing suggestions.
It is nice to see so many restaurants reopening and being so careful about cleanliness and social distancing. It is all part of the “new norm” but hopefully will have a positive impact upon the second wave, which is expected by all the experts.
At least with all this care and suggestions, we have not experienced the millions of deaths that occurred in 1918 and 19 then the Spanish flu came home from World War II. No one realized how bad it was and as cities went ahead with their parades and other crowd-drawing events, millions were stricken and died. That they were lined up just inches apart in hospitals did not help.
At least we can learn from that. That government and medical folks are taking this seriously has already made a substantial difference in the saving of lives and spread of this awful disease.
Here in Venice, we have also learned that our friends and neighbors care about what makes this area so special, Loveland, Venice Theatre, Venice Arts Center, Venice Symphony, several food banks, Meals on Wheels, the Senior Friendship Center, Our Mothers House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Humane Society and more.
They all depend on donations for their very survival and yet, with so many people out of work and in need, donations and matching gifts poured in to the recent Giving Challenge and have continued as those who can have stepped up to offer additional matching grants.
And those wonderful VABI volunteers are out and about, wearing their masks as they weed and feed and trim all the gorgeous plants throughout the downtown area and others work to make Blalock park more beautiful with its arboretum and orchid walk. Watch for an Our Town front on that one of these days.
I love good news stories and despite the pandemic, here in Venice, we have plenty of good news stories.
Of course, the best will be when Venice Theatre and the Venice Museum at the Triangle Inn can be fully open once again. Social distancing makes holding theatrical events difficult and the size of the rooms at the museum is an equal challenge for volunteers and visitors.
Venice Theatre is putting several things, including its summer classes, online and the museum has an excellent web site where you can learn about this city’s special history.
For now, as Venice reopens little by little, do your part to stay healthy and adopt the New Normal.
And take time to walk through downtown Venice and its Heritage Park. We have the best volunteers in this city which is yet another thing to be thankful for.
