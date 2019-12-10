The community belly dancing classes will end with a performance Dec. 14.
The belly dancing classes were offered at Gran Paradiso in the aerobics room of the community, hosted by Ivana Romanova.
They began Nov. 5 and were held every Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
Those who attend the one-hour class learn the basics of the beautiful, fluent dance and will perform the routine they learned during a Christmas party at the community, Dec. 14.
