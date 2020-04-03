BRADENTON — Visit The Bishop Museum from any room in your home — all you need is a computer, tablet or SmartPhone.
Like many museums, theaters and other attractions in the area, The Bishop Musuem of Science and Nature is temporarily closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Whether you want to homeschool the children in the family or simply need a break from network news, you can visit the museum and even check on its resident manatees — online via Facebook and other pathways.
Museum staff have put together a variety of online programming related to such topics as fossils, gardening, astronomy, seashells, manatees and area history.
Check facebook about noon to explore a different topic each day. Some days there will be Facebook Live sessions. Other days there will be recorded sessions. Each will feature museum experts and educators sharing information about items in the museum’s collections.
Kids (and their grown-ups) can tune in to Virtual Storytime at 3 p.m. each Saturday for Tales Under the Tree from the Mosaic Backyard Universe at The Bishop.
To connect, go to the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BishopScienceFL. New Facebook content is being added each day. For a hint at future topics, visit BishopScience.org/events.
Pathways is the museum’s free app for smartphones and tablets that can be accessed anytime day or night. Take virtual tours of the museum to explore the many interesting items in the museum’s diverse collection and the sometimes-surprising stories behind them.
Although you can’t experience the Museum objects in person while we’re temporarily closed, the guide still provides compelling connections for the chronically curious with customized graphics, video, audio and more. Simply go to your app store and search for “Bishop Pathways” to download and explore today.
Pathways tours take 10 to 25 minutes. Available tours and “Reins, Trains, and Tin Can Tourists:” From dugout canoes to steam engines and trailer parks, discover the history of transportation in the Sunshine State.
“Seeing is Believing:” Come face-to-face with mythical creatures and the evidence that inspired fantastical legends from around the world as you explore the Museum’s own fossil collections.
“Finding Florida’s Gold Jaguar:” Florida doesn’t have raw metals or jaguars, but in the 1930s, a gold jaguar artifact was found near Lake Okeechobee. Discover how the formation of Panama changed the world and brought this artifact to Florida.
“No Shoes, No Chert, No Problems:” Learn about the rich history of Florida archaeology, including the fact that Florida is home to three of the nation’s most important archaeological sites.
“Museum Celebrities:” This tour highlights some of the museum’s most popular objects, including the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat, Priscilla the mastodon, FeNi the meteorite and the Tallant Gallery.
“Women Making History:” Learn more about six women who were pioneers of their time, including Mary Anning, once described as “the greatest fossilist the world has ever known,” and Julia Atzeroth, who grew the first coffee ever cultivated in the U.S. — in Manatee County in the 1800s.
“Cousins or Coincidence:” Explore the similarities between today’s manatees and their long-distant relative, the mastodon.
“Backyard Fossil Finds:” Have you ever wondered whether the rock you picked up in your backyard was a fossil? Or you knew it was a fossil, but weren’t sure of what? This Pathways tour will teach you more about some of Florida’s most common fossils.
In 1926 a fossil of a prehistoric elephant was discovered on the beach in Venice. It is considered one of the greatest discoveries on the North American continent and was taken to the Smithsonian.
For those who nave not been to The Bishop, these offerings should inspire some road trips to the museum in Bradenton once such sites are open once again.
The Bishop is the largest natural and cultural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Formerly known as the South Florida Museum, The Bishop offers fun and engaging exhibitions and programs that interpret the scientific and cultural knowledge of Florida, the world and our universe. In addition to permanent exhibitions, The Bishop features a constantly changing lineup of special exhibitions — offering something new to discover with each visit — and Pathways, a custom, interactive app that offers guests specially curated tours of the Museum.
The Bishop includes an all-digital Planetarium — the only one of its kind on Florida’s Gulf Coast — the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat, where we help rehabilitate sick or injured manatees for their return to the wild, and the Mosaic Backyard Universe, built especially for young children and their families.
To learn about additions to these online offerings during this time, go to: bishopscience.org
