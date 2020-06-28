BRADENTON — The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is set to reopen The Planetarium on July 1 with new technology, enhanced cleaning protocols and new seating.
The facility is going into its second phase of reopening, it said in a news release.
“The Planetarium is the premier astronomy facility on Florida’s west coast — and its new Digistar 6 system is 1½ times brighter than the previous system and has four times the contrast, thanks to the new state-of-the-art projection system and software,” it said in a news release.
While the facility was closed, The Planetarium was upgraded, the news release states.
“If you’ve ever wondered what a black hole ‘looks’ like or wondered how it affects objects around it — now we can show you,” said Howard Hochhalter, manager of The Planetarium, in the news release. “Guests will really see the difference our new Digistar 6 digital system makes — we now have brighter, better contrast, and together with the size of our Planetarium dome, that allows us to recreate a dark sky natural environment and give viewers an even better experience. One of the most exciting things is that now we’ll actually be able to show how black holes affect the objects around them, including how they bend light in surprising ways.”
Officials emphasized it is using new “sanitation protocols” for The Planetarium, Museum CEO Brynne Anne Besio said.
“We’re confident that we’re doing the absolute best we can for our visitors and are excited to welcome them back to show them one of the major upgrades we were able to make during our temporary closure,” Besio said.
Viewers will sit in every other row with seats between any groups in a row. Rows will change each showing and frequently touched surfaces will wiped down between shows. Seats will also be sanitized.
“These enhanced protocols follow CDC guidelines,” Besio said. “We’re continuing to require guests to wear masks, follow our new one-way route through the museum and purchase timed tickets online that allow for hands-free check-in. These precautions are all designed to keep our staff and guests as safe as possible.”
The new Planetarium will give The Bishop a chance to show live events — like launches of rockets — as they happen.
“We joke that our Planetarium is perfect for star nerds — people who are most passionate about astronomy,” Hochhalter said in the news release. “But I think this new system is perfect for everyone — from newbies to dedicated amateurs, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it in action.”
Admission prices are:
• Adults 18-64: $20
• Seniors (65+): $19
• Youth (12-17) and College students (with ID): $16
• Children (5-11): $12
• Children 4 and younger: Free with paying adult
Among its special exhibitions are:
• Rincon Gallery, featuring “Small Wonders: Insects in Focus”
Insects are put in focus for all they do for nature “using cutting-edge technology and custom methods that put tiny insects on a human scale.” Photographer Bob Sober shows off patterns, colors and details that are always present, but too small to appreciate, the news release said.
• East Gallery, featuring “Myakka River: A Florida Treasure”
For more than 20 years, Venice-based and world-renowned landscape photographer Clyde Butcher has explored the Myakka River and the diverse ecosystem around it, capturing it all on film.
“Myakka River: A Florida Treasure” features his work in large-format by the artist who is considered the “Ansel Adams of Florida.”
