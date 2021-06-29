VENICE — A 1926 house at 241 Harbor Drive S., about two blocks south of Venice Avenue, with an unassuming façade, carries with it a rich history of owners and historical medals.
It’s also a neighbor to a Nolen pocket park and it had an advanced energy technology.
While there have been five families to occupy this house, the name of the second owners, James and Ethel Blalock, has stuck.
The house has undergone numerous changes over the years, but the original home and its servants’ quarters still hold watch over one of John Nolen’s mini-jewels in his plan for Venice: a pocket park that is frequently the gathering place for adjacent neighbors.
This story begins with the master plan for Venice. Once the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers investment subsidiary had purchased more than 30,500 acres, its newly formed real estate division, BLE Realty, engaged John Nolen, at Dr. Fred Albee’s behest, to devise a masterplan for the new city of Venice.
In 1925, George E. Youngberg Sr., an experienced civil engineer from South Dakota, moved to Nokomis and hired on with a Sarasota engineering firm surveying the newly planned Venice. When BLE Realty wanted to move faster than the Sarasota firm could, it hired a large firm out of Washington, D.C.
That firm, in turn, hired Youngberg as chief engineer and his staff instantly jumped from 30 to 100. He soon morphed into chief engineer for BLE realty.
As with many of the executives of the BLE, BLE Realty needed to build suitable housing for Mr. Youngberg and his wife and four children. It appears that, since Youngberg was an engineer and not an actual “brother,” the BLE opted for a rather routine house, bereft of the very distinct and charming features of the other BLE-executive homes, several of which have been previously discussed in this column.
The result was one of the least architecturally interesting homes of the time. There are slight hints to an effort to present a northern Italian theme: an inset arch over the (added) upper right window, an arched entry to a minuscule portico with a “balconette” above it and a decorative panel under the large front window. There is no symmetry as is the case with most other examples and there is no clear focal point.
The house as originally built is actually the left 4/5 of the house shown in the black-and-white photo here. If you look closely at the photo, you can see a distinct vertical line toward the right of the house under the red arrow. It appears that after Youngberg moved into the house, he and/or his wife found a need for more well-ventilated space and added that portion. Another clue of an addition is the fact that the chimney is well within the house interior, when normally it’s on an outside wall. (Kitchen stove vents are occasionally positioned on the interior, as with this house.) An inside photo of the original right (south) wall shows the fireplace and original surrounding windows, one now a bookshelf and the other now a doorway to the addition.
The house certainly was functional: it had a living room, dining room, kitchen, mud room and half bath on the first floor with three bedrooms on the second floor. The addition contains a first- and second-floor set of screened porches.
Youngberg, while apparently not considered to be equal in social stature to BLE executives, was considered important enough to be provided with servants’ quarters. In fact, many houses of the time had such quarters.
These quarters for 241 Harbor Drive, shown in the next photo, were in the very back of the property, immediately abutting the access path for the adjacent pocket park.
A careful look at the satellite photo of the area shows that the original (red) outline of this outbuilding was right on the property lines. Lot 14 was owned by the BLE while the Youngbergs lived in it, and lots 13 and 15 were owned by others. The garage was in the north part of that original structure. The slight drop in wall height and the red lines seen in the photo mark where the garage was. The roofline and garage position of this structure mirror that of the servants’ quarters at 504 Nassau St. S. discussed in this column in February. Here, the separated roof-edge tiles give an interest to an otherwise routine feature.
The pocket park, shown in the satellite photo, was for the purpose of having a bit of public green space in a small environment. Since garages and servants’ quarters, when attached, were nearly all at the backs of the properties (see this column, March 13, 2021), these parks provided intimate green spaces for both servants and principal residents.
We know for certain that in the early 2000’s and today as well, the surrounding neighbors frequently gather in this park to socialize.
The access paths to the pocket parks serve not only pedestrians. Since garages were typically in the rear of properties, these paths also serve well as automobile access. Having garages off these access paths also avoids the need to back out onto busy streets such as Harbor Drive and Ponce de Leon Avenue.
Returning now to George Youngberg, as an engineer, he was likely aware of the newest technology of the time. Therefore let’s look more closely at the 1926 photo of the house. Here’s a blow-up of part of that photo.
You can see a solar panel for heating water and its associated insulated storage tank mounted on the garage. It’s of the type that was popular in the 1920s with a gravity-run circulation system. The water heated in the glass-covered black copper-pipe array in the panel, being less dense than cooler water, would rise in the pipe at the left of the storage tank and the more dense, cooler water at the bottom of the tank would be fed into the bottom of the solar panel. A subsequent owner confirms that there were indeed vestiges of water piping on the roof.
This is the only known photographic evidence we have of residential solar water heating of that era in Venice. Apparently, there were some others but the level of sophistication is unknown. We do know that a very crude water-heating system with only a black water tank did exist on top of the Triangle Inn and two such tanks still exist (now covered) in the two southern cupolas on the Ennes Building (El Patio Hotel).
After the financial crash of 1929, Youngberg and his family moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where he worked in construction-related industries. In 1948, he moved back to Venice and became, over the succeeding years, mayor of Venice, president of First National Bank of Venice, first reader at the Venice Christian Science church, and state director of the Florida Engineering Society.
Before he retired from the construction business, he built the edifice for the Venice Presbyterian church designed by Victor Lundy, a renowned architect of the Sarasota School of Architecture. His grandson Gary is active in this church.
In 1929, James (“Jim-Tom”) and Ethel Blalock moved in to 241 Harbor Drive and lived there for decades. The house remained essentially unchanged from the time the Youngbergs lived there.
By 1937, the Blalocks had purchased both their lot, 13, and the adjoining one, 14, to the north. This allowed them to expand the garage/servants’ quarters into double living quarters. To replace the garage function, a small carport was built just north of the house in lot 14.
James Blalock became mayor of Venice in 1929, the first to have been elected. The first mayor, Edward Worthington, had simply been appointed by the governor of Florida.
Blalock served as mayor 12 years, until 1941. He subsequently served in several other community positions and died in 1957 at age 60. His wife Ethel stayed in their house until her death in 1992 at age 95, whereupon it went to her niece Beverly Gore who passed in 1993. There’s no record of when the solar water heater was removed, but electric and gas water heaters came into common use in the 1930’s, and it may have disappeared in that decade. Also, somewhere between 1929 and 1992, the fire escape seen in the early photo disappeared, leaving a tall window in a very strange location on the building’s north side.
There is a curious pair of quirks related to that fire escape. The fire escape door at the main stair landing was about four steps below the upstairs floor. As one turns to continue downstairs, they pass under a shower that has been raised two steps above the upstairs floor. I smell the influence of an engineer making maximum use of three-dimensional space.
In 1989, during Ethel Blalock’s time in the house, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
After the Blalock family, Edmund (“Ebbie”) Mogford III and his wife Cindy and their family lived in the house until 2001, retaining the house intact. Even the original light fixtures and kitchen cabinets were retained.
Joe and Susan Reed from New Hampshire then bought the house and began a major expansion and improvement of the land to the left of the house. The sub-standard carport came down, and in its place went a three-car garage, done in a typical Mediterranean style.
A few years later a large one-story master bedroom was built directly north of and adjacent to the original house. This can be seen in the opening photo. While some of the new façade’s windows are not in the same style of the original structure nor do they meet the Venice Historical Precedent (windows being about twice as high as they are wide) they do tend to reduce the addition’s visual impact so it does not overpower the older structure.
As can be seen from the satellite photo, the final footprint is now over five times the original, outlined in red. Additionally, the rough-patterned stucco surface of the original house and its first addition was covered with a subdued-pattern stucco, the same as on the new master bedroom.
The home, as a part of the Venezia Park Historic District, was again placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2010 during the Reeds’ tenure.
The Reeds have since sold the much-enlarged house; the current owners have no plans for it beyond being loyal stewards of a treasured part of Venice history.
As can be appreciated from this brief description of the Blalock House and its pocket park, architecture and city planning go hand in hand to provide a healthy environment for residents.
The whole of a plan is important and, while this house has grown much larger than the original, it still retains the intimate relationship with its pocket park and the public access to it. Having had a group of top planners, architects, and landscape designers work together in the late 1920s resulted in a very harmonious city with a comfortable scale, dubbed “The City Beautiful” at the time. Hopefully we can all keep this moniker accurate.
Sources consulted for this article include “Venice and the Venice Area” by G.E. Youngberg Sr. and W. E. Aumann 1969, Plumbing & Mechanical Engineer August 2000, Edmund Mogford III, Susan and Joe Reed, Kathleen Keppler, The Venice Museum and Archives, Gary Youngberg, Dorothy Korwek, Bob Tapineau and Bob Lipham.
