SARASOTA – Sarasota-Manatee Originals is bringing a new culinary experience to Florida’s Culture Coast.
"The Blend" will bring six wine-and-dine tours to area restaurants, starting with several in Venice and Nokomis on June 29.
Those involved will have trolley transportation to SMO restaurants, with each offering a tasting and paired wine, according to a news release from Sarasota-Manatee Originals.
An event is set between June through November.
June’s Blend takes place from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, featuring Venice and Nokomis. The eateries involved include including Café Venice; Pop’s Sunset Grill; Paradise Grill and Fins at Sharky’s with a wine expert from Casey Key Wine Collector assisting.
“Our favorite part of hosting The Blend is that we are physically bringing people into restaurants that they may not have visited before,” Sarasota-Manatee Originals Executive Director Sarah Firstenberger said in the news release. “Each tour is an immersive adventure, engaging guests with the dynamic and diverse, independent dining scene that makes our Suncoast communities unique and special.”
After Venice/Nokomis, the events will include:
• July 27 – Bradenton
• Aug. 31 – Siesta Key
• Sept. 28 – Longboat Key/ Anna Maria Island
• Oct. 12 – Downtown Sarasota
• Nov. 16 – University Town Center/Lakewood Ranch
"A limited number of tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased online only for $125 per person plus ticketing fees," the news release said. "The ticket price includes all food and beverage provided during the tour (including the wine pairings), any parking fees, transportation by trolley, and gratuities for restaurant staff at every stop."
For more information or for tickets, visit www.EatLikeALocal.com/theblend.
