Hot on the heels of the fabulous Jewish Food Festival this past Sunday comes the 32nd annual Italian Feast and Carnival at Venice Airport.
It begins tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 20 and continues until Sunday, Feb. 23. Admission is free which leaves money to spend on food and rides and rides and food and such.
The Feast opens at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday.
For some reason the club never mentions a closing hour and some nights it seems to go later than others but the flyer does say that Bandana, Venice’ favorite rock band (“Little Red Riding Hood” etc.) is appearing both Friday (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.) as basically the closing act on those two days.
Thursday, the Smokin’ Pineapples (classic rock) will play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. but when the event will actually close is a matter of conjecture from what I can tell from past years.
Saturday, which I would think might be the latest night of the festival, the closing entertainment, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is Collaboration (Moywon, punk, etc.) That is an hour earlier end time than Friday’s gig featuring Bandana.
In any event, for those who love rides, entertainment, festival food and good old carnival fun, Venice Airport is the place to be from Thursday-Sunday.
And if Mother Nature provides some perfect February in Florida weather, so much the better. It was a little chillly the beginning of the month but my daughter Heidi did manage a few perfect days before leaving last Thursday.
And thanks to Mike Levine of Home Instead, I was able to experience the Jewish Food Festival even though I was at the Venice Art Center all weekend. The two events used to be on different weekends so I could attend both but thanks to Mike and his wife, I enjoyed a fresh corned beef sandwich, dill pickle and cole slaw for lunch on Sunday without leaving the art center. I have the best friends in the world and by the way. I know the corned beef is imported for the festival but the cole slaw was the best ever too. Thank you Mike and than your Billy Herskovitz and his food festival helpers.
This truly is the season of plenty — plenty of snow birds and also plenty of things to do with the beach and glorious weather as bonuses.
Visitors and residents can even learn a thing or two and that is always good.
Coming on March 8, Historical LeBarge Cruise from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. This is a wonderful way to learn our local history — on a boat ride. Narrated by local historian extraordinaire John McCarthy. I have know John for at least 25 years and there is no one who knows this area’s history as well as John. That he also is the director of Historic Spanish Point is a perfect match and was a real coup for Spanish Point when it got him. This event includes a sweet and savory buffet and coffee. Tickets are $50 or $75 for VIP which also includes early boarding, a complimentary drink coupon and a thank you gift. Reservations a MUST — call the office at 941-364-9076 to get on board.
On another historical note, if you have not been the Venice Train Depot lately, you have missed the best exhibit it has ever had and a preview of the Train Car Circus Museum which will soon join the caboose at the depot.
Until then, the incredible model of the Venice Circus Arena built by The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus when it came to Venice in 1960, will be displayed at the Depot. That arena represents the most important turning point in the development of present-day Venice.
Depite its John Nolen plan, its kick-start by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the arrival of the Kentucky Military Institute in 1932 and the construction of the army air base in 1943, it was The Greatest Show on Earth that put this city on the map all over North America. The circus also influenced its development as a cultural mecca.
When the circus announced its move to Venice from Sarasota in 1959, the words, “Venice, Florida, Winter Home of the Greatest Show on Earth” were painted on each of its 100 or so train cars. As those cars traveled all over North America, people read those words and Venice hasn’t stopped growing ever since.
How many of you know that Venice is the ONLY city in North America where a circus built an arena and not just any circus but The Greatest Show on Earth.
Clown College was established in that arena in 1968 and all those circus performers spent lots of money here and also shared their love of the arts in countless ways. Even after the circus left in 1992, support businesses remained to employ many folks.
Bill Dovel is the genius who created the stunning model and world famous aerialist Tito Gaona got involved at the end to help create miniature aerial rigging to add another dimension to this most incredible model. Do not touch it please but study all those miniature seats and imagine making just those, and then the girders and the three rings and Irvin Feld’s second floor office, the back stage area, dressing rooms and more. He worked only from photographs especially many taken by Cliff Roles just before the arena was torn down in 2014. That was a sad time for Venice — the loss of its most important historical building.
But thanks to Bill, at least now we have this wonderful miniature.
By the way, another important landmark building could also be lost. The home of the late world famous author (“The Black Stallion” series) Walter Farley, is for sale and unless a buyer is willing to put money into saving the largest mid-century modern building in Venice let alone the studio where all those wonderful books were written, that beach-front site may too soon become just another meaningless megamansion.
Realtor Martie Lieberman has the listing and several area historians are hoping to find a way to save the house.
Sorry for the soap box but I love this city and appreciate why it is so special. If we don’t preserve that, we all will be the losers. Right now, we have a city unique in this country, not just this state and that is something to treasure.
Take a walk downtown and revel in its beauty. Thank you Bob Vedder and Venice Area Beautification for enhancing this good thing we know as Venice with all those hanging baskets, potted plants and more.
Even John Nolen could not have realized what it would become with the right caretakers.
If you are a resident, you too are a caretaker. Appreciate what you have and help newcomers to know about it and also to appreciate it.
