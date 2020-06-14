VENICE — Venice Christian School’s Assistant Principal Evelyn Foust retired this month after a teaching career that spanned five decades.
She spent the last 20 years at VCS teaching language arts and debate.
A product of the 60’s, Foust feels she has come full circle amid recent riots and the recent historic space mission launch. The same was happening when she began her career.
“When I started, a rocket had just gone up not long before and visited the moon. And riots were happening. Detroit was on fire. San Francisco was on fire. It’s sad to see that happen again,” she said.
In the 60’s, there were those who wanted to legitimately protest in the streets, and others who wanted to take advantage of the situation, she recalled.
“It seems if you live long enough things repeat or parallel themselves. It’s the same way with teaching. So many things have come and gone,” Foust said. “Some of the (solutions to challenges) promised today were there when I started out teaching. You see the same problems today with getting kids to read at grade level or above, and having so many who don’t.”
Foust says teaching was a calling, something she loved to do.
“When I was 4 or 5, I was lining up dolls and playing school, disciplining them and teaching them to read, so it was evident from the time I was young that it was my calling,” she said.
Her career was almost cut short before it could be realized.
Foust said she took her first teaching job at a small school in rural Indiana near Fort Wayne and left after a run-in with the Ku Klux Klan. She called it the low point in her career.
“I was always very careful about loaning out books. I always had parents sign off. A student wanted to read “The Learning Tree” (about an African-American teen in small town Kansas in the 1920s who shrugs off the racial prejudice of his time). She brought me in a signature, and it was not the parent’s. It turned out several members of the (school) board were in the Klan. That’s why I stopped teaching and went back to university to earn my masters. I had to rethink whether I wanted to return to teaching.”
Foust couldn’t ignore the calling. She took various teaching jobs, including a long stint in the inner city of Indianapolis teaching middle school students, half of whom read at the third grade level.
Married late in life to husband Mike, the two never had children. Her pupils would become her children. Eventually the couple headed to Florida, where Mike’s mother had moved to improve her health.
“We had to come down on a regular basis and ended up moving here,” Foust said. “Venice was a favorite stopping point. There used to be a nice Dairy Queen on the water. One day I looked in a newspaper and saw a job opening. It was the one and only time Venice Christian School placed an ad in the newspaper for a position at the school. I answered it, and never looked back. This is where I really fit in. Where I felt at home.”
Having come of age in a school with a graduating class of five, VCS’s Class of 2020 with eight students was familiar.
“God gave me a chance to be with these students. I’m happy to have been of service. It’s been a joy,” she said. “There’s a satisfaction in teaching that not too many other jobs can give you. If you feel you’ve been called, and it’s more than just a job, and you get to do it as long as I did, you’re blessed.”
She recently cleaned out her belongings at the school. A staff party was held earlier this week, celebrating her retirement, and that of two others at the school, guidance counselor Fran Marx and preschool educator Liz Taylor.
“It’s like family,” Foust said. “Some would rather be in a bigger schools with all the bells and whistles, but there are real advantages to a school of our size. I am teaching high school kids who’e taught me as much as I’ve taught them.
“I get invited to weddings, their christenings, their baby announcements. It’s a joy to be able to see what happens in life after they have left school and moved on. It keeps me from becoming that lady who says, ‘Keep off the grass.’ ”
