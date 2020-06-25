Residents of Southwest Florida have been asking, “Has it been hotter than usual lately?”
According to the National Weather Service, in terms of regular temperature, the answer is “no.” High temperatures are in the mid 90s — not uncommon for Florida. However, the heat index this week ranges from 105-110 degrees, making it seem much hotter than usual.
The heat index is a measurement of what the temperature feels like when “relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature,” according to the National Weather Service.
According to Matt Devitt of WINK Weather, the high heat index makes this the hottest week of the year so far.
The cause is high pressure locked in over the state.
“High pressure brings clear skies, and clear skies means no clouds blocking the sun’s heat,” says Bob Harrigan, chief meteorologist for ABC7.
“Also, the high pressure has brought us a southwest wind, which increases out humidity,” Harrigan said. “A southwest wind is not conducive to the typically cooling afternoon showers we are used to this time of year.”
“This pattern should remain with us until later into the weekend, then it looks like the wind direction should change and we should see an increase in afternoon and evening showers,” Harrigan said.
On Wednesday, a heat advisory was issued in our area, and these high temperatures are likely to last for several days.
To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, make sure you stay hydrated and limit your outside activity, and consider doing arduous outdoor tasks in the early morning or evening when it’s not as hot.
